The Federal Government has arraigned a former Benue State governor, Gabriel Suswam, in court in Abuja on Friday, July 6, 2018.

According to a report by Channels Television, Suswam was arraigned on three counts of illegal possession of firearms.

The arraignement comes over two weeks after he was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) for undisclosed reasons.

Suswam had previously been arrested in 2017 and held for two months after operatives recovered a large cache of arms, ammunitions and other incriminating items from an Abuja property allegedly belonging to him. He was released without charges.

