FG donates multimillion-naira medical equipment to Ijebu-Jesa hospital

News Agency Of Nigeria

The medical equipment donated includes an X-ray mobile machine, four infant incubators, three hematocrit centrifuges, 10 suction machines and functional self-tests.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the equipment was donated through the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF).

The medical equipment donated includes an X-ray mobile machine, four infant incubators, three hematocrit centrifuges, 10 suction machines, five autoclaves, and three defibrillators for automatic and functional self-tests.

Others were; two electrophoretic tanks/machines, two physiotherapy equipment; two ENT diagnostic sets, 10 sphygmomanometers (digital and manual); and three cesarean section instruments.

Speaking during the donation, Tosin Adeyanju, the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of NLTF, said that the donation was done under President Bola Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Health Intervention’ programme.

Adeyanju said that the donated equipment was a project funded by the NLTF under its approved lottery for good causes intervention in health.

“Due to the president’s concern for the downtrodden, we deem it fit to ensure that the people of Ijebu-Ijesa benefit from the renewed hope health intervention.

“These equipment will undoubtedly enhance the quality of healthcare services in Ijebu Jesa General Hospital and save lives to the glory of God and humanity,” he said.

Adeyanju urged people in the community to take ownership of the equipment and utilise it appropriately for the benefit of the citizens. He said that the agency monitoring and evaluation team would be visiting all the projects executed for feedback, encouraging the community to provide them with their suggestions.

Olugbenga Abudiore, the President of the Ijebu-Jesa Union’s Conference, appreciated NLTF for donating the medical equipment to the hospital. Also, Oba Taiwo Aribisiala, the Elegboro of Ijebu-Jesa, promised that the equipment would be well taken care of by the people in the community.

Represented by High Chief Oladele Fasheru, Oba Aribisala appealed to the federal government to provide the community with medical personnel who would operate and handle the equipment. The traditional ruler also appealed to security personnel who would keep the equipment safe at the hospital.

News Agency Of Nigeria

FG donates multimillion-naira medical equipment to Ijebu-Jesa hospital

