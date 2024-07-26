No allowances slash, just adjustments - FG denies students allowance cut reports

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, stated this during a meeting with the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Abuja on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was a report that the ministry, through the Federal Scholarship Board, announced a slash in allowances for foreign scholars stranded in Russia, Morocco, and Algeria among others.

The slash in scholars’ allowances under the federal government’s Bilateral Educational Agreement Scholarship (BEA) was attributed to the economic crises. Mamman said that there was no slash in scholars` allowances but rather an adjustment due to Foreign Exchange fluctuations (FOREX).

“We want to clarify what has been in the media on allowances paid to scholars under the Bilateral Scholarship Agreement.

“We want to place it on record that the ministry and the Federal Government for that matter have not slashed the allowances due to students.

“What happened is some adjustments in the amount due to them because of FOREX fluctuations, and as soon as we get the balance we have applied for, we will pay them.