FG declares Monday work-free day for Tinubu's inauguration

Nurudeen Shotayo

The minister commended all Nigerians for their efforts at achieving an unbroken civilian rule and successful change of governments since 1999.

President Muhammadu Buhari and President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Facebook:BuhariSallau]

A statement by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore, said the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government on Friday in Abuja.

The Minister felicitated with all Nigerians on the momentous occasion, commending them for their faith in democracy as expressed in the nationwide election that produced the President and his Deputy being inaugurated and indeed in all elections across the nation.

He enjoined them to continue to support and promote democracy through adherence to the rule of law and upholding all democratic institutions.

”Democracy anywhere is an unfinished business and the only way it can keep developing is by being the vehicle to good governance and the welfare of all the people is by adhering to its tenets of rule of law.

“It should also serve as support for democratic institutions, promotion of free and responsible press and advancement of the frontiers of freedom for all the people,” the minister said.

Aregbesola urged Nigerians to also continue to promote ideals of peaceful coexistence and love for one another, noting that “we can only practice democracy and enjoy its dividends in a peaceful environment.”

He urged them to support and cooperate with the coming administration, arguing that the unbounded energy of the people is the nation’s greatest strength and will take the nation to its greatest height when it was positively deployed in its service.

The Minister also urged Nigerians to shun any form of violence and other untoward acts, assuring them that with all hands on deck, the future is very bright when the nation will attain greatness in all facets of human development.

Nurudeen Shotayo

