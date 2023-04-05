FG declares Friday, Monday public holidays for Easter

This is contained in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Intrerior, Dr Shuaib Belgore.

Belgore said that the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government.

Aregbesola urged Christian faithful to emulate the virtues of sacrifice, togetherness, forgiveness, Kindness love peace and patience which were attributes and practices of Jesus Christ, as exemplified by His ministry on the earth.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also called on Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for an end to the security challenges in some parts of the country, adding that security was everybody’s business.

He also enjoined them to love their neighbours through acts of kindness and generosity of spirit, with the well to do sharing their substance with the less privileged around them.

He urged Nigerians and foreigners resident in the country to display high sense of citizenship and public spiritedness by supporting the efforts of the security agencies.

This the minister said was with a view to ensure peace and security of lives and property of Nigerians.

He said that the federal government was doing all that was necessary in ensuring a peaceful transition of government following the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The nation is persistently on the part to greatness and I urge all Nigerians to positively deploy their creative energy to the full realisation of the coming prosperity, as there is surely light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.