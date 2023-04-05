The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG declares Friday, Monday public holidays for Easter

News Agency Of Nigeria

Belgore said that the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government.

Ogbeni-Rauf-Aregbesola-1 (IndependentNG)
Ogbeni-Rauf-Aregbesola-1 (IndependentNG)

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Intrerior, Dr Shuaib Belgore.

Belgore said that the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government.

Aregbesola urged Christian faithful to emulate the virtues of sacrifice, togetherness, forgiveness, Kindness love peace and patience which were attributes and practices of Jesus Christ, as exemplified by His ministry on the earth.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also called on Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for an end to the security challenges in some parts of the country, adding that security was everybody’s business.

He also enjoined them to love their neighbours through acts of kindness and generosity of spirit, with the well to do sharing their substance with the less privileged around them.

He urged Nigerians and foreigners resident in the country to display high sense of citizenship and public spiritedness by supporting the efforts of the security agencies.

This the minister said was with a view to ensure peace and security of lives and property of Nigerians.

He said that the federal government was doing all that was necessary in ensuring a peaceful transition of government following the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The nation is persistently on the part to greatness and I urge all Nigerians to positively deploy their creative energy to the full realisation of the coming prosperity, as there is surely light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

The minister wished all Christian faithful a most blissful celebration and all Nigerians a happy holiday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG declares Friday, Monday public holidays for Easter

FG declares Friday, Monday public holidays for Easter

Lagos-Ibadan, Abuja-Kano expressway to be completed in April – Fashola

Lagos-Ibadan, Abuja-Kano expressway to be completed in April – Fashola

Ohanaeze Ndigbo issues 4 demands to president-elect Tinubu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo issues 4 demands to president-elect Tinubu

10 lawmakers will return to 7th Nasarawa State Assembly

10 lawmakers will return to 7th Nasarawa State Assembly

World Bank hints partnership with NYSC

World Bank hints partnership with NYSC

Nobel laureate Soyinka slams Baba-Ahmed for controversial comments

Nobel laureate Soyinka slams Baba-Ahmed for controversial comments

Stop giving credence to IPOB – FG tells Western nations

Stop giving credence to IPOB – FG tells Western nations

Sanusi reveals side-effect of 2023 General Election on Nigerians

Sanusi reveals side-effect of 2023 General Election on Nigerians

Whitney Adeniran: Chrisland School to independently evaluate autopsy

Whitney Adeniran: Chrisland School to independently evaluate autopsy

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How Abacha's death saved my dad's life 24hrs before execution - Diya's son [The Punch]

How Abacha's death saved my dad's life 24hrs before execution - Diya's son

Labour Party presidential candidate and Bishop David Oyedepo. [Twitter:@Emperordotman]

Kenneth Okonkwo confirms Obi's conversation with Oyedepo in leaked audio

DSS (guardian)

DSS confirms plot to install interim government to stop Tinubu

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday/Illustration. (Nigerianeye)

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday