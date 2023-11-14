ADVERTISEMENT
FG convenes meeting with labour unions as nationwide strike begins

Bayo Wahab

The labour unions had on Monday directed their members to withdraw their services nationwide from Tuesday.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero [Twitter@KemPatriot]
NLC President, Joe Ajaero [Twitter@KemPatriot]

The meeting between the FG and leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress is expected to hold today.

A source, who disclosed the development to ThePunch simply said, “The minister has convened a meeting with the Labour leaders for Tuesday.”

While addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday, Festus Osifo, the National President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) said the strike would remain until “government at all levels wake up to their responsibility.”

The strike is also believed to be a ploy by the unions to protest against the recent attack on Joe Ajaero, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

It would be recalled that earlier in November, the NLC President was assaulted in Imo State during a rally organised by the NLC to mobilise Imo workers for a mega protest against the alleged violation and abuse of workers’ rights and privileges by the state government.

Ajaero was reportedly arrested after the situation escalated into violence but the police in its reaction to the crisis denied arresting him saying he was only taken into protective custody to prevent him from being attacked by the mob.

