FG changes date for national award

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mrs Ibiene Roberts, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs (DailyPost)
Mrs Ibiene Roberts, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, made the disclosure in a circular issued by Mrs Julie Jacobs, Director of Information in the ministry on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the date for the collection of the award certificates and medals was earlier fixed for the recipients to pick them up on Thursday June 1.

According to Roberts, due to circumstances beyond the control of the ministry, the date for the collection of the instruments of the award as already published in some national dailies is not feasible.

She said a new date for the exercise would be communicated to the concerned recipients in due course.

“All award recipients are to send copies of their citations/resumes to the Secretary, National Honours Awards Committee, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs (FMSDIGA) on or before June 9.

“The soft copies should be sent to the following e-mail addresses: umaruahmadu82@yahoo.com, doobisag@yahoo.com in the following format: ” A. biodata:, title:, surname:, other names:, gender:,, phone no.:, email:, state of origin:, address:.

“B. citation and biography (not more than 500 words):, early life:, educational qualifications:, career/achievements:, personal life hobbies etc.): and C. passport photograph:

The permanent secretary, however, apologised on behalf of the ministry for any inconvenience the change of date might have caused the recipients.

“For further enquiries or clarification, please contact the Secretary, National Honours Awards Committee on the following Tel. Nos: 08059382659 and 08034508837,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

FG changes date for national award

