FG cautions motorists against speeding on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Oloyede, also an Engineer in charge of Section II of the expressway, spoke while supervising the removal of crash barriers and other diversion points on the highway for free flow of traffic at Soka and Sanyo areas of Ibadan.

She said that removal of the barriers was done in accordance with the directive from the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola.

According to her, Fashola had ordered that all barriers on the Federal Roads, where construction works are ongoing should be removed for the free flow of traffic for the Yuletide season.

She said that the removal of the barriers on Section II of the highway would enhance smooth traffic on the entire road stretch.

Oloyede, however, cautioned motorists not to be tempted to drive above the speed limit, as a result of the road smoothness.

The controller said five pedestrian bridges would be constructed on Section II of the road, adding that work on the pedestrian bridges would soon commence.

On the completion date, she said: “Initially, the project was scheduled to be completed by this December 2022, but we couldn’t keep to that date due to some hiccups beyond our control.

“But, I can assure you that this project will be completed by March 31, 2023.

In his remarks, Mr Naor Narkis, the Project Manager, Reynolds Construction Company (RCC), handling the project, said that work had reached 85 per cent completion stage.

Narkis assured Nigerians, especially motorists plying the road, that his company would deliver the project by March 2023.

He said that RCC would soon go on break to allow its workers to go for Christmas and New Year Holidays, adding, “but, we will resume work by January 2023 to complete the project”.

Mr Adelaja Ogungbemi, on behalf of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), enjoined motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations during the Yuletide.

“Motorists and other road users should make efforts to drive safely on the road, such efforts should include consciousness.

“They should know that the road is not a place where you will not be serious, because driving during this Yuletide period requires you should know that there are dangers inherent on the road,” Ogungbemi said.

He urged motorists to always be patient while on the road, saying, “they should avoid speeding, overloading and use good tyres”.

Commenting, some motorists who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), commended the Federal Government and the construction company handling the project, for removing what they described as “obstruction” on the highway.

They also appreciated government for listening to the road users’ complaints about gridlock on Ibadan Toll Gate – Sawmill – Onipepeye Bridge axis of the highway.

Also, Mr Rotimi Adeniyi, a taxi driver plying Tollgate – Iwo Road route, said that the removal of the barriers would improve his business, as he would be able to drive on a smooth road without traffic, thereby make more money.

Also, John Olayemi, a commercial driver, plying the Lagos-Ibadan route, said that the removal of barriers on Section I and II of the road would make him and other commercial drivers spend less hours on the road.

Olayemi, expressing joy over the new development, implored the contractor handling the project to ensure that it delivered quality a job to enable the road to last longer.

On her part, Mrs Eunice Ogunsola, a civil servant residing in Soka area of Ibadan, said that the new development would make her get to work early at the State Secretariat.

According to her, it has not been easy in the last two months passing through the road to my office.

“We thank government and RCC for removing the barriers, at least it will lessen our pains and that of other road users.