FG canvasses effective implementation of Action Plan on Ageing

The Director General, National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC) Dr Emem Omokaro, said this on Tuesday in Abuja.

She stated this during a 2-Day Training Workshop for Desk Officers on the Implementation of NSCC’s Strategic Roadmap on Ageing 2022 -2032.

Omokaro said that the Strategic Roadmap on Ageing provides a framework for assessing the effectiveness of actions taken to effect change.

” This strategic framework will provide the needed multi-sectoral foundational thrust for the robust implementation of the strategic objectives of both the National Senior Citizens Centre Act 2017 and the National Policy on Ageing, aligned with the tenets of the SDG goals.

”This strategy should deliver transformational changes needed to promote and protect older persons’ rights to dignity, security, health and wellbeing, happiness, independence and continued participation in what they have reasons to value.

” It will also set the institutional precedent for sector-wide efforts to improve the quality of lives and wellbeing of older persons in Nigeria,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop had in attendance participants from 40 Ministries, Departments and Agencies(MDAs) as well as three officers from House Committee on Disabilities and the Committee on Women.

Omokaro said that the objective of the event was to increase the understanding of the desk officers in relevant MDAs on Ageing.

” Their role and responsibilities in the implementation of this strategic roadmap is necessary to develop Desk Officer Engagement Framework towards increasing feedback and Desk Officers’ effectiveness.

”NSCC has through its partnership successfully mainstreamed older person into the NDE Matured People Program and signed an MoU with relevant Agencies to support older persons in Nigeria.

”So, with the desk offices, we should be able to strengthen our partnerships with various MDAs, where they already exist and, to leverage on the enhanced understanding of ageing and issues of older persons to evolve more effective partnerships on mainstreaming ageing into specific programsme,” she said.