ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG blocks 3.8m cyberattacks during governorship election

News Agency Of Nigeria

The FG said the attacks originated from both within and outside Nigeria but they were successfully repelled.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, @DrIsaPantami demonstrating to management Staff of the Ministry some exercise tips during the ongoing 2-day retreat (Twitter: @FMOCDENigeria)
Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, @DrIsaPantami demonstrating to management Staff of the Ministry some exercise tips during the ongoing 2-day retreat (Twitter: @FMOCDENigeria)

Recommended articles

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, March 22, 203, said the blockage was facilitated by the infrastructure put in place by the government to monitor activities in the nation's cyberspace during and after the elections.

This comes after the government said it repelled more than 12.9 million internet-based criminal attacks targeted at Nigeria during the presidential and national assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Pantami on Wednesday said the standing committee set up by the Federal Government to ensure that the nation's cyberspace consolidated its feats during the presidential election delivered its mandate of safe and secure cyberspace during the last polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giving details of the latest attacks, the Minister said 1.05m attempts were recorded on the eve of the last elections while 1.5m attacks were recorded on D-Day.

He added that 327,718 attacks were recorded on the day after the election, while 977,783 attacks were launched on the country’s IT infrastructure on Monday, March 20, 2023.

The statement partly read: "During this period and as previously reported, a series of hacking attempts were recorded, including Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), email and Internet Protocol Spoofing (IPS) attacks, SSH Login Attempts, Brute force Injection attempts, Path Traversal, Detection Evasion, and Forceful Browsing.

“A total of 3,834,244 attacks were recorded, originating from both within and outside Nigeria. Daily breakdown of these attacks are Friday 17th March 2023: 1,046,896; Saturday 18th March 2023: 1,481,847; Sunday 19th March 2023: 327,718; Monday 20th March 2023: 977,783.

“It is interesting to note that the activities of cyber threat actors on Nigerian cyberspace during the governorship and State Assembly elections are much lower than those during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is neither surprising nor unexpected as, Nigeria being Africa’s largest democracy, the Presidential and National Assembly elections are bound to attract much attention of everyone, including cyberthreat actors, than during the Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections.

"Furthermore, the Honourable Minister is confident that the implementation of some recommendations as well as measures taken to fortify our cyber defence mechanisms might have helped in this.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My administration will bring joy to people’s hearts - Enugu Governor-elect pledges

My administration will bring joy to people’s hearts - Enugu Governor-elect pledges

Court schedules hearing in lawsuit involving former Pope Benedict XVI

Court schedules hearing in lawsuit involving former Pope Benedict XVI

APC voids Boss Mustapha’s suspension

APC voids Boss Mustapha’s suspension

Go to court, stop playing the victim — Lagos APC tells LP candidate Rhodes-Vivour

Go to court, stop playing the victim — Lagos APC tells LP candidate Rhodes-Vivour

Akwa Ibom Chief Judge pardons 12 inmates, donates drugs, toiletries

Akwa Ibom Chief Judge pardons 12 inmates, donates drugs, toiletries

PDP protests governorship results in Kaduna

PDP protests governorship results in Kaduna

Orji Kalu looks beyond party politics, backs Alex Otti of Labour Party

Orji Kalu looks beyond party politics, backs Alex Otti of Labour Party

BREAKING: UK court finds Ekweremadu, wife guilty of organ trafficking

BREAKING: UK court finds Ekweremadu, wife guilty of organ trafficking

FG fixes new date for 2023 national census

FG fixes new date for 2023 national census

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state. (Tribune)

Sanwo-Olu wants Lagosians to ‘snap out of’ Lekki shooting incident

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Ethnicity, religion will not divide us - Sanwo-olu assures Lagosians

MC Oluomo

MC Oluomo warns non-APC voters in Lagos to stay home on election day

One shot dead, voters detain police as election turns violent in Okota. [Twitter:@mainlandfm]

One shot dead, voters detain police as election turns violent in Okota