FG blames Governors for sabotaging efforts to alleviate poverty

FG blames Governors: According to the FG, governors' preference to pursue capital intensive projects such as flyovers and airports has further made life unbearable for rural dwellers who can barely feel government impact in their communities.

These white elephant projects usually undertaken by governors have stifled developments and rendered programmes intended to alleviate poverty ineffective, lamented the FG.

This was made known by the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba, while reacting to questions after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

Poverty rate worsens: This comes on the heels of recent poverty index report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) which pegged the number of people suffering from multidimensional poverty in Nigeria at 133 million.

FG reacts: Reacting to this, the Minister said 72 per cent of those numbers were people who dwell in rural areas and that had been abandoned by governors.

Governors sabotaging FG: According to Agba, the Federal Government had fulfilled its obligation to alleviate poverty among that demography, but its efforts have been made to look ineffective by the failure of governors to provide initiatives and investments that will drive home development.

He said, rather than investing in areas that directly uplit the standard of life of people in rural communities, governors have focused on building flyovers, airports and other massive projects with little impact.

Time for states to take action: The Minister wondered why states which are in charge of land for agriculture have not made significant investment in them for the desired effect on their rural citizens.

Agba, therefore, advised governors to prioritise initiatives that could have direct and immediate impact on majority of people below the poverty line.

Agba's word: “In the first place. I just returned this morning from Brussels where 106 countries nowadays are 27 countries from Europe and 79 countries from the Organization of African Caribbean and Pacific countries. What was the deliberation on? Basically on how should the world over tends to do around food and energy and energy crisis.

“I think that it’s always good for us to put things in the right perspective. Like I say to people, when you say government, we should be able to specify which government we are talking about. Is it a federal government? Is it a state government or is it a local government? Because we all have different responsibilities. And it is for this reason that we last year started some work on the multi dimensional poverty index, for which we recently released the report and it was lunch by Mr. President.

"To say in the past, we’ve always looked at monetary poverty. But poverty like we know has different pieces, different intensity and different causes. And it is for this reason, I went around the 109 senatorial districts in Nigeria, to carry out those survey and to be able to say specifically, where this hardship is.

“The result clearly show that 72% of poverty is in the rural areas. It also showed clearly, that Sokoto state is leading in poverty with 91%. But the surprising thing is Bayelsa being the second in terms of poverty rating in the country. So, you see the issue is not about availability of money. But it has to do with the application of money.

“In the course of working on the national development plan, we looked at previous plans and say why they didn’t do as much as was expected. We also looked at the issues of the National Social Investment Programme.

“At the federal level, government is putting out so much money but not seeing so much reflection, in terms of money that has been put in alleviating poverty, which is one of the reasons the government also put in place the national poverty reduction with growth strategy.

“But if the federal government puts the entire income that it earns into all of this without some form of complementarity from the State governments in playing their part. It will seem as if we are throwing money in the pond. Because the governors basically our only functioning in their state capitals.

“And democracy that we preach about is delivering the greatest goods to the greatest number of people. And from our demographic, it shows that the greatest number of our people who live in rural areas, but the governors are not working in the rural areas.

Right now 70% of our people live in rural areas they produce 90% of what we eat. And unfortunately 60% of what they produce is lost due to post harvest loss and it does not get to the market.

“When we’re talking about food prices, like I mentioned right now as driving inflation, prices of food at the farm gates are low. But when you now take it to the urban areas, you find out that the prices are high due to supply chain disruptions, lack of infrastructure to take them there.