FG begs doctors and nurses to remain in Nigeria

Ima Elijah

The greatest challenge facing the sector presently is the doctors and nurses leaving the country.

Doctor
Minister of State for Health, Joseph Ekumankama, spoke with reporters on Monday, August 22, 2022, at the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Meta, Lagos.

What he did: He inaugurated the Orthopedic and Trauma Centre, Molecular Building Complex, Oxygen gas plant, Clinical Training Centre, and Ultra-Modern Theatre.

The greatest challenge in the medical sector now: Ekumankama admitted that the mass relocation of health personnel was a problem and was worrisome.

“The greatest challenge facing the sector presently is the doctors and nurses leaving the country”, NAN quoted him saying.

The minister appealed to them to remain in Nigeria to see the efforts of the government.

Why they should stay back: “As a sacrifice, I encourage them to stay back and help us revitalize the health sector. We have witnessed that today with what is on ground in this hospital,” he said.

Ekumankama added that the government, in the last three years, released 100 per cent of health budget.

What you should know: As of 2020, Nigeria had a doctor-patient ratio of 1:2,753, in sharp contrast to the World Health Organisation (WHO)'s minimum recommended ratio of 1:400 or 600. The Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has said more than 100 of its members left the country in the past 24 months.

Why doctors and nurses are leaving Nigeria: The push factors in Nigeria are majorly three, for doctors and other health workers. They include: poor remuneration, lack of job satisfaction and insecurity challenges. These are the main factors making Nigerian health practitioners to leave.

