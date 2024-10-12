FG begins construction of Gateway Inland Dry Port in Ogun

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was held at Kajola, in Itori in the state’s Ewekoro local government area (LGA).

In his address, Oyetola said the port would be a model for other inland dry ports in the country.

The Minister said the port would be built to international standards, and equipped with the latest digital systems for tracking, clearance and cargo movement to ensure efficiency and global competitiveness.

“This project is about laying the foundation for a key logistics hub that would facilitate the movement of goods across Nigeria,” he said.

Oyetola added that it would create over 5,000 direct jobs, and 15,000 indirect jobs and stimulate local businesses.

“Moreover, it will attract investments that will spur regional development, benefiting Ogun and beyond.

“No doubt, this project aligns seamlessly with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, as we are committed to creating an enabling environment that fosters innovation and economic growth.

“This initiative will undoubtedly help Ogun to become a more attractive destination for businesses and investors, reinforcing our collective aspiration for a prosperous Nigeria.

“Inland dry ports provide faster and more efficient alternatives for moving goods, ultimately benefiting our economy and reducing the burden on our coastal seaports,” he said.

Oyetola expressed the hope that the dry port would enhance the efficiency of the logistics network and contribute to the decongestion of Apapa and Tin Can Ports.

He added that this should thus improve Nigeria’s trade competitiveness on the global stage.

The Minister directed the Nigerian Shippers’ Council to ensure that the port was developed as a state-of-the-art facility.

He said this should be by integrating advanced technology and leveraging information and communication technology (ICT) that supports modern port processes.

“This inland dry port is expected to enhance the efficiency of our logistics network, reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with road transportation and promote environmentally -sustainable practices,” Oyetola said.

In his speech, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun said the port would help in opening up and engendering more development in the state.

He pointed out that this would be by serving as a transport and logistics hub for the nation.

Abiodun noted that the ground-breaking event was not merely the foundation of a dry port, but the beginning of a new era of economic growth, job creation and increased prosperity.

He added that the project was a testament to the shared vision of prosperity and industrialisation.

“This will transform the state into a leading logistics and commercial centre, both in Nigeria and across West Africa.

“Having identified the ideal location convenient for our Gateway Dry Port Inland Container Terminal, this facility is a key enabler of industrial activity and manufacturing in Ogun.

“It will, on completion, increase the ranking of our state on the ease-of-doing-business index,” the governor said.

Earlier, the Olu of Ilaro and Chairman of Ogun’s Council of Obas, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, appealed to the Federal Government for the reconstruction of the Sagamu interchange-Papalanto-Ilaro road.