FG assures timely completion of Lagos-Calabar Coastal project despite rainfall

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos State, Olukorede Kesha, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

Kesha said, “Despite the fact that heavy rain can naturally slow construction progress, the Federal Ministry of Works is committed to ensuring the project is delivered as scheduled.

“We have measures in place to manage water levels and ensure stay progress of work in spite of the weather challenges.’’

The controller of works added that the contractors have been instructed to work diligently to ensure the project met its design and completion deadline. According to her, the project is vital to the federal government as it is listed as one of the flagship projects of President Bola Tinubu’s administration due to its significant benefits to the region.

NAN recalls that the Minister of Works, Chief Dave Umahi, had said that the 700 kilometres Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway construction would take eight years to complete and pegged at the cost of ₦4 billion per kilometre.

The highway project would be completed in phases, with the first phase starting from Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island to Lekki Phase 1. According to the ministry, the first phase which is about 1.5 kilometres long has been completed by Hitech Construction Company.

The project is to improve cross-country connectivity and foster trade relations and is expected to Victoria Island in Lagos to Calabar, the capital of Cross River and cut across Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and Akwa-Ibom states.