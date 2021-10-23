RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG asks inmates who escaped from Oyo prison to turn themselves in

Authors:

bayo wahab

FG urges the public to report any suspicious movement or sign of the escaped inmates and the gunmen in their communities.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola (Punch)
Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola (Punch)

The Federal Government has asked inmates who escaped from Abolongo Custodial Centre in Oyo state on Friday night to turn themselves in.

Recommended articles

The centre was attacked by gunmen, who reportedly blasted the wall of the facility with explosives and also freed hundreds of inmates.

Following the incident, Sola Fasure, the Media Adviser to the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola in a statement urged the fleeing inmates to return to the facility.

837 inmates escaped from Oyo prison, 262 recaptured (LindaIkeji)
837 inmates escaped from Oyo prison, 262 recaptured (LindaIkeji) Pulse Nigeria

Fasure also urged the public to report any suspicious movement or sign of the escaped inmates and the gunmen in their communities.

He said, “At about 10.00 pm yesterday, October 22, 2021, a large number of heavily-armed gunmen attacked the Abolongo Custodial Centre, in Oyo, Oyo State.

“Armed squad unit, members of the Nigerian Correctional Service and other security agencies on guard at the facility engaged the attackers in a gun duel that lasted for 20 minutes before they were overpowered.

“The attackers subsequently used grenades and other explosives to gain access into the awaiting trial section of the facility and set free many of the awaiting trial inmates. Other sections of the facilities were left untouched.

“The Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service has been on the situation immediately the incident occurred.

“The Minister of Interior has been briefed on the attack. He is monitoring the situation.

“He has assured members of the public to go about their normal businesses as the situation is under control. He also requires members of the public to report any suspicious movement or any sign of the escaped inmates and the gunmen in and around the vicinity to the nearest security post around them.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria Correctional Service, Oyo State Command, has revealed that out of 837 awaiting trial inmates that escaped from the centre, 262 have been recaptured.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG asks inmates who escaped from Oyo prison to turn themselves in

FG asks inmates who escaped from Oyo prison to turn themselves in

Adesina says Buhari wants peace and unity in Nigeria

Adesina says Buhari wants peace and unity in Nigeria

Buhari charges UNILORIN to lead research on local vaccine production

Buhari charges UNILORIN to lead research on local vaccine production

NCDC announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 176 new infections

NCDC announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 176 new infections

Nigerian Army to partner Lagos hospitals for better healthcare delivery

Nigerian Army to partner Lagos hospitals for better healthcare delivery

NDLEA decorates 68 promoted officers in Imo

NDLEA decorates 68 promoted officers in Imo

#EndSARS: Gov Obaseki promises to pay N190m compensation to victims in Edo

#EndSARS: Gov Obaseki promises to pay N190m compensation to victims in Edo

Gov Makinde confirms Atiku, Tambuwal, Bala Mohammed's interest in 2023 presidency

Gov Makinde confirms Atiku, Tambuwal, Bala Mohammed's interest in 2023 presidency

NCC raises alarm over new virus that steals banking details

NCC raises alarm over new virus that steals banking details

Trending

Lagos Police boss Odumosu apologises, frees arrested #EndSARS protesters, journalists

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu [LSPC]

Young Nigerians hit streets of Lagos, Abuja for #EndSARS memorial

An #EndSARS protester arrested in Lagos on October 20, 2021

'If you must protest, do not block roads,' Police warn #EndSARS activists

L-R: Commander, 9 Brigade, Ikeja Army Cantonment, Brigadier General Etsu Ndagi; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; State Commissioner for Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu; Commander, Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft, Apapa, Commodore Ibrahim Aliyu and Commander, 651 Base Services Group, Ikeja, Air Commodore Sunday Makinde, during a media briefing after the State Security Council meeting at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. (twitter.com/@Mr_JAGs)

Federal government names Igboho’s sponsors

Sunday Igboho walks around the place with an ethnic agenda (TheCable)