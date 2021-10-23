FG asks inmates who escaped from Oyo prison to turn themselves in

The centre was attacked by gunmen, who reportedly blasted the wall of the facility with explosives and also freed hundreds of inmates.

Following the incident, Sola Fasure, the Media Adviser to the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola in a statement urged the fleeing inmates to return to the facility.

Fasure also urged the public to report any suspicious movement or sign of the escaped inmates and the gunmen in their communities.

He said, “At about 10.00 pm yesterday, October 22, 2021, a large number of heavily-armed gunmen attacked the Abolongo Custodial Centre, in Oyo, Oyo State.

“Armed squad unit, members of the Nigerian Correctional Service and other security agencies on guard at the facility engaged the attackers in a gun duel that lasted for 20 minutes before they were overpowered.

“The attackers subsequently used grenades and other explosives to gain access into the awaiting trial section of the facility and set free many of the awaiting trial inmates. Other sections of the facilities were left untouched.

“The Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service has been on the situation immediately the incident occurred.

“The Minister of Interior has been briefed on the attack. He is monitoring the situation.

“He has assured members of the public to go about their normal businesses as the situation is under control. He also requires members of the public to report any suspicious movement or any sign of the escaped inmates and the gunmen in and around the vicinity to the nearest security post around them.”