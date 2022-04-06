RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG approves establishment of 12 private Universities; FULL LIST

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the issuance of provisional licences for the establishment of 12 private universities across the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [FMIC]
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [FMIC]

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the Council meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

He said the affected universities would be located in Kano, Niger, Gombe, Sokoto, Delta, Abia, Anambra and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He said: “Council approved the memo for the issuance of provisional licences for the establishment of 12 proposed private universities.

“The proposed private universities are Pen Resource University Gombe, Gombe State, Al-Ansar University, Maiduguri, Borno State, Margaret Lawrence I -University, Delta State and Khalifa Ishaku Rabiu University Kano, Kano State.

“Sports University Idumuje Ugboko, Delta State, Bala Ahmed University Kano, Saisa University of Medical Sciences and Technology, Sokoto State, Nigerian-British University Hasa, Abia State and Peter University Acina-Onene, Anambra State as well as Newgate University, Minna, Niger State, European University of Nigeria in Duboyi, Abuja and the North-West University Sokoto. ”

Mohammed said the Minister of State, Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba presented the memo on behalf of the National Universities Commission and it was approved by the cabinet.

According to him, each of the new universities will be mentored by the old universities nearer to them.

He argued that establishment of additional universities for an over 200 million-populated country was necessary if the policy of educating a larger percentage of youngsters was to succeed.

Similarly, FEC gave approval to the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, to revise the estimated total cost of the contract for the extension of the inner southern expressway, from the outer southern expressway to the southern parkway.

Mohammed, who stood in for the Minister of the FCT, said the augmentation was in the sum of N1.4 billion.

He explained that the augmentation would raise the contract sum from over N17 billion to over N18.5 billion, to be completed in 12 months.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola also revealed that the Council approved N36.1 billion for the rehabilitation of Keffi-Nasarawa-Toto road in Nasarawa State.

He said: “The Ministry of Works and Housing presented a memorandum to council for a contract for the rehabilitation of 118.9 Keffi-Nasarawa-Toto road in Nasarawa State and the memo was approved for the award of the contract for N36.130 billion.”

The Minister also explained that the new Executive Order 11 signed by President Buhari would help improve the life span of all public buildings.

According to the minister, Nigerians stand to gain a lot from the Executive Order, adding that this was the first time the Nigerian government is making maintenance a matter of national policy.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Insecurity: Adamawa Gov reviews curfew to allow Muslims attend Ramadan lectures

Insecurity: Adamawa Gov reviews curfew to allow Muslims attend Ramadan lectures

APGA National Secretary defects to PDP

APGA National Secretary defects to PDP

FG approves establishment of 12 private Universities; FULL LIST

FG approves establishment of 12 private Universities; FULL LIST

35% affirmative action: FG loses to women groups in court

35% affirmative action: FG loses to women groups in court

Ifo residents in Ogun beg gov Abiodun to fix their roads as they lament challenges

Ifo residents in Ogun beg gov Abiodun to fix their roads as they lament challenges

Soludo sets up Biafra agitation committee, appoints Odinkalu, Bianca, Charly Boy, others

Soludo sets up Biafra agitation committee, appoints Odinkalu, Bianca, Charly Boy, others

PDP zoning panel didn’t throw open presidential ticket, Ortom confirms

PDP zoning panel didn’t throw open presidential ticket, Ortom confirms

Dear Nigerian lawmakers, stop harassing DSTV (Pulse Contributor's Opinion)

Dear Nigerian lawmakers, stop harassing DSTV (Pulse Contributor's Opinion)

APC fixes dates for Presidential, NASS, State Assembly and Governorship primaries

APC fixes dates for Presidential, NASS, State Assembly and Governorship primaries

Trending

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Kaduna train attack: 'We warned that lives would be lost' - Amaechi

Rotimi Amaechi, director-general of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation

Abba Kyari rejects food offered to him in Kuje prison

Abba Kyari [Instagram/@abbakyari75]

Why FG rejected Amaechi’s N3.7bn security proposal for Abuja-Kaduna railway

Kaduna train attack: Amaechi begs Nigerians to donate money for victims. [channelstv]