Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

FG appoints DGs for 3 agencies under Ministry of Mines and Steel

Buhari FG appoints DGs for 3 agencies under Ministry of Mines and Steel Development

Mr Olusegun Adekunle, Permanent Secretary, General Services Office in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, announced this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

  • Published:
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that President Buhari lacks the capacity to implement the 2018 budget play

The 2018 budget has been recorded as the longest budget in the history of Nigeria to be passed by legislative and signed into law by the President.

(The Trent)

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of three Director-Generals (D-Gs)/Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of three agencies under the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

Mr Olusegun Adekunle, Permanent Secretary, General Services Office in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, announced this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Adekunle said the Director-Generals were appointed for the National Steel Raw Materials Exploration Agency (NSRMEA), National Metallurgical Development Centre and Nigeria Institute of Mining and Geosciences.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Umar Hassan would serve as the D-G/CEO for NSRMEA, Prof. Linus Asuquo for the National Metallurgical Development Centre and Prof. Suleiman Hassan for Nigeria Institute of Mining and Geosciences.

The permanent secretary said the appointments, which were for an initial period of four years, had July 12 as effective date.

He said President Buhari had enjoined the appointees to use their expertise and varied experiences to re-position and reinvigorate the agencies.

Adekunle said the president had called on the appointees to discharge their duties with utmost rectitude and sensitivity to government’s commitment to enhancing mining and steel sector.

He said the call was in recognition of the sector as a major driver of the Federal Government Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Airways FG renames national carrier from "Nigeria Airways" to...bullet
2 Saraki Senate President speaks on decampingbullet
3 Nigeria Air Aviation union threatens to sabotage FG's new national...bullet

Related Articles

Finance CBN: Here are the profiles of the newly appointed directors
Muhammadu Buhari President appoints, reappoints new heads of federal agencies
Buhari President appoints new heads for federal agencies
Buhari President appoints new heads of agencies for Hospital, College of Education
Boss Mustapha SGF finally unveils upgraded N64.8m website
Buhari President approves 5 new appointments for NDDC, NERC, NHRC
Boko Haram Presidential Committee on insurgency submits reports, identifies 6,512 detainees
A Poem Ordeals of the green
Buhari President appoints two Deputy Directors-General for the NIA

Local

Ambode sets up special squad to keep trucks off Apapa-Oshodi
Apapa-Oshodi Ambode sets up special squad to keep trucks off highway
Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu
Ike Ekweremadu Senate investigates alleged lopsided FG’s appointments
41 Nigerians land in Nigeria afeter being deported from the United States
Migrant Crisis 29 Nigerians in Europe deported over immigration irregularities
Fayemi will examine Fayose's govt but not for probe
Fayemi Ekiti governor-elect will examine Fayose's govt but not for probe