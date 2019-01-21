The Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) are meeting on Monday, January 21, 2019 to resume talk on the ongoing ASUU strike which is now in its twelfth week.

According to Premium times, the National President of the union, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi confirmed that the meeting is holding on Monday at the Ministry of Labour and Employment at 4p.m.

This will be the eighth meeting between government representatives and the union leaders since the lecturers shut down all public universities on Sunday, November 4, 2018.

All the earlier meetings between both parties failed to produce any resolution concrete enough for the suspension of the strike.

Meanwhile, the striking lecturers have told the Federal Government to pay N50 billion to demonstrate its commitment to the revitalization of public universities, in line with previous agreements with them.

The N50 billion according to Ogunyemi will form the first tranche of the N220 billion government agreed for the project this year and add to the N20 billion earlier released for the year.

‘’The N50 billion they will release now, if you add to what they released, N20 billion for last year, we would have 150 billion left for the rest of the year and that has been spread over the next three quarters.

“That’s what we’ve been saying as our minimalist position,” Ogunyemi said .

Recall that ASUU earlier asked the government to pay N220b as a condition for calling off the ongoing strike.

The N50 billion request marked the second time the striking lecturers are urging the government to show some levels of commitment to the agreement it signed with them.

ASUU declared an indefinite nationwide strike on Sunday, November 4, 2018 at its NEC meeting held at the Federal University of Technology, Akure and since then, both the union and the Federal Government have been going back and forth to resolve the crisis.