FG allocates ₦431 billion to accelerate road dualisation projects

The funds, previously allocated for these essential infrastructure upgrades, are now poised to be disbursed to qualified contractors.

Umahi made the disclosure in a meeting held at the Ministry of Works' headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Minister Umahi, while addressing contractors and zonal directors engaged in road dualisation projects, outlined the government's commitment to prioritise the enhancement of vital road networks throughout the nation.

He stressed that the timely completion and quality of these projects were of paramount importance.

One groundbreaking development announced by the minister was the introduction of a performance bond system. Under this initiative, all new projects will come with a ten-year guarantee, ensuring that the roads built will stand the test of time and heavy usage.

Umahi stated, "Our primary purpose for gathering here today is to declare our unwavering commitment to tackle the dualisation of crucial roads across the country. It's imperative to note that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is providing 50 percent of the contract funding, a support that extends until 2025."

He continued, "We currently possess a substantial ₦431 billion set aside for contractors, awaiting proper certification. If your project falls within Phase 1, please expedite your claims. For those requiring augmentation, coordinate with your regional director before I authorise the certification. It's crucial to remember that every certificate I endorse will be subject to scrutiny even after my tenure."

During the meeting, the director of Information, Press, and Public Relations Unit, Blessing Lere-Adams, represented Minister Umahi. She urged contractors who have made significant progress, but have not yet reached the 50% completion mark, to stick to one lane until further development.

In a stern warning, the minister cautioned contractors against substandard work that would lead to road failures due to overloading.

He underscored the importance of building roads capable of lasting at least ten years and encouraged contractors to approach the ministry if their current projects did not meet this criterion.