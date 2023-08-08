ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG allocates ₦15 billion for safe school initiative in 2023 budget

News Agency Of Nigeria

The initiative's primary objective is to ensure uninterrupted access to education for these vulnerable children.

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Hajia Halima Iliya, the National Coordinator of SSI at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, reiterated this commitment during a news conference held in Abuja.

The Safe School Initiative aims to provide a secure learning environment for children who have been adversely affected by conflicts and insecurity across the nation. Hajia Halima Iliya conveyed that the initiative's primary objective is to ensure uninterrupted access to education for these vulnerable children.

Notably, the initiative's comprehensive financing plan, which was developed and launched in December 2022, is set to span from 2023 to 2026, encompassing an overall investment of ₦144.8 billion. The detailed financing plan outlines allocations of ₦32.58 billion in 2023, ₦36.98 billion in 2024, ₦37.15 billion in 2025, and ₦38.03 billion in 2026, respectively. To kickstart this crucial endeavor, the Federal Government has designated ₦15 billion for the year 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hajia Halima Iliya elucidated that this ambitious plan would be sustained through various funding sources, including annual budget allocations from federal, state, and local governments, as well as contributions from government interventionist agencies, foreign governments, multilateral institutions, donor partners, businesses, and philanthropists.

In her address, Iliya outlined the strategic implementation approach that encompasses securing 50% of public schools at risk over the medium term from 2023 to 2026. This strategy involves constructing and integrating security-resilient host communities to safeguard educational institutions.

Additionally, the plan aims to enhance the capabilities of security agencies in terms of detection, deterrence, and swift responses. The initiative also includes provisions to bolster security and coordination centers within schools.

Implementation of the plan was initiated in January 2023 with the establishment of the national school security and coordination center. The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is leading this effort to protect schools and critical government assets. A significant milestone in the initiative's rollout will occur with a strategic forum on school protection led by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

This event, scheduled for Wednesday, August 09, 2023, will also see the launch of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for a specialised police squad dedicated to the initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hajia Halima Iliya further highlighted that the initiative will encompass 18 states initially, with 48 schools covered in each state. Subsequently, other states will be encouraged to join this proactive movement.

The Safe School Initiative holds a global significance, with Nigeria's commitment solidified through the ratification of the safe school declaration. The endorsement, which saw participation from 118 countries, was anchored by the former president, further emphasizing Nigeria's dedication to the safety of its educational institutions.

Dr. Ebenezer Leo, a representative of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), called upon the media to raise awareness about the imperative nature of the school safety initiative. Dr. Leo stressed the collective responsibility of all citizens in ensuring the success of this project for the betterment of Nigeria's educational landscape.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Okonjo-Iweala discusses strategies to alleviate economic hardship with Tinubu

Okonjo-Iweala discusses strategies to alleviate economic hardship with Tinubu

FG allocates ₦15 billion for safe school initiative in 2023 budget

FG allocates ₦15 billion for safe school initiative in 2023 budget

Kwara state receives 1,200 bags of rice from FG for distribution

Kwara state receives 1,200 bags of rice from FG for distribution

Tinubu appoints 400L student into presidential committee on fiscal policy, tax reforms

Tinubu appoints 400L student into presidential committee on fiscal policy, tax reforms

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

Lagos LG reduces levies, working days to 3 times a week

Lagos LG reduces levies, working days to 3 times a week

Niger junta rejects diplomatic outreach from US, UN, AU, ECOWAS

Niger junta rejects diplomatic outreach from US, UN, AU, ECOWAS

Sanwo-Olu asks tribunal to dismiss Rhodes-Vivour's petition for lack of evidence

Sanwo-Olu asks tribunal to dismiss Rhodes-Vivour's petition for lack of evidence

BREAKING: ECOWAS imposes travel ban on Niger coup leaders

BREAKING: ECOWAS imposes travel ban on Niger coup leaders

Pulse Sports

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

President Bola Tinubu at the AU meeting in Kenya. [Presidency]

8 reasons the world still underrates Nigeria