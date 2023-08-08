FG allocates ₦15 billion for safe school initiative in 2023 budget

Hajia Halima Iliya, the National Coordinator of SSI at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, reiterated this commitment during a news conference held in Abuja.

The Safe School Initiative aims to provide a secure learning environment for children who have been adversely affected by conflicts and insecurity across the nation. Hajia Halima Iliya conveyed that the initiative's primary objective is to ensure uninterrupted access to education for these vulnerable children.

Notably, the initiative's comprehensive financing plan, which was developed and launched in December 2022, is set to span from 2023 to 2026, encompassing an overall investment of ₦144.8 billion. The detailed financing plan outlines allocations of ₦32.58 billion in 2023, ₦36.98 billion in 2024, ₦37.15 billion in 2025, and ₦38.03 billion in 2026, respectively. To kickstart this crucial endeavor, the Federal Government has designated ₦15 billion for the year 2023.

Hajia Halima Iliya elucidated that this ambitious plan would be sustained through various funding sources, including annual budget allocations from federal, state, and local governments, as well as contributions from government interventionist agencies, foreign governments, multilateral institutions, donor partners, businesses, and philanthropists.

In her address, Iliya outlined the strategic implementation approach that encompasses securing 50% of public schools at risk over the medium term from 2023 to 2026. This strategy involves constructing and integrating security-resilient host communities to safeguard educational institutions.

Additionally, the plan aims to enhance the capabilities of security agencies in terms of detection, deterrence, and swift responses. The initiative also includes provisions to bolster security and coordination centers within schools.

Implementation of the plan was initiated in January 2023 with the establishment of the national school security and coordination center. The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is leading this effort to protect schools and critical government assets. A significant milestone in the initiative's rollout will occur with a strategic forum on school protection led by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

This event, scheduled for Wednesday, August 09, 2023, will also see the launch of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for a specialised police squad dedicated to the initiative.

Hajia Halima Iliya further highlighted that the initiative will encompass 18 states initially, with 48 schools covered in each state. Subsequently, other states will be encouraged to join this proactive movement.

The Safe School Initiative holds a global significance, with Nigeria's commitment solidified through the ratification of the safe school declaration. The endorsement, which saw participation from 118 countries, was anchored by the former president, further emphasizing Nigeria's dedication to the safety of its educational institutions.