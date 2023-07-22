ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FEMA on high alert over anticipated downpour on Sunday – DG

News Agency Of Nigeria

The D-G said that he had equally directed an update of the agency’s flood contingency plans to ensure maximum results.

FEMA on high alert over anticipated downpour on Sunday – DG.
FEMA on high alert over anticipated downpour on Sunday – DG.

Recommended articles

The Director-General of the Agency, Dr Abbas Idriss, stated this in a statement signed by the agency’s Head of Public Affairs, Ms Nkechi Isah, in Abuja on Friday.

Idriss said that a weather forecast by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMET), had indicated that FCT and its neighbouring states would experience heavy to moderate rainfall on Sunday.

He added that the forecast also predicted moderate to heavy rains in parts of Katsina, Kano, Bauchi, Plateau and Taraba states.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that NiMET also warned of possible flash floods, riverine flooding, strong winds, and soil erosion as well as thunder and lightning due to the anticipated heavy downpour.

“The forecast also anticipates displacement of people due to floods, outbreak of waterborne diseases and damages to infrastructure,” he said.

To ensure a quick and effective emergency response, Idriss said that the agency had placed its search and rescue team on high alert.

The D-G said that he had equally directed an update of the agency’s flood contingency plans to ensure maximum results.

He appealed to residents to heed to the early warning and avoid driving or wading into a pool of water during the rains.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said that all blocked drains should be cleared, and advised people who reside on water channels to relocate.

“I advise residents to always dial the 112 emergency toll-free number in the event of an emergency, to enable us to respond on time,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Father of slain man hails Appeal Court ₦100m judgment against customs

Father of slain man hails Appeal Court ₦100m judgment against customs

Man beheads 84-year-old in Ogun, dies resisting police arrest

Man beheads 84-year-old in Ogun, dies resisting police arrest

Shehu Sani urges Tinubu to give 25% palliative to persons with disabilities

Shehu Sani urges Tinubu to give 25% palliative to persons with disabilities

FEMA on high alert over anticipated downpour on Sunday – DG

FEMA on high alert over anticipated downpour on Sunday – DG

Fuel subsidy detrimental to downstream sector, economy – Don

Fuel subsidy detrimental to downstream sector, economy – Don

INEC meets collation, returning officers for post-2023 election review

INEC meets collation, returning officers for post-2023 election review

CAN urges Tinubu to prioritise measures to alleviate poverty

CAN urges Tinubu to prioritise measures to alleviate poverty

Achonu remains our governorship candidate in Imo, LP reacts to court ruling

Achonu remains our governorship candidate in Imo, LP reacts to court ruling

Ebonyi govt rescues 10-year-old from child abuse

Ebonyi govt rescues 10-year-old from child abuse

Pulse Sports

'Shut Up' - Sha'Carri Richardson shows support to Tobi Amusan on alleged doping violation case

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Super Falcons: Good news for Nigeria as Chelsea’s star is ruled out of World Cup encounter

Super Falcons: Good news for Nigeria as Chelsea’s star is ruled out of World Cup encounter

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There's an anthrax outbreak in Nigeria. [shutterstock]

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye.

Here's why Pastor Adeboye wants to die on the same day as his wife

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023. [Presidency]

50 days without ministers, what happened to hitting the ground running? [Editor's Opinion]

Petrol hits ₦617 per litre in Abuja

Petrol rises from ₦537 to ₦617 per litre in Abuja