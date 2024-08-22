Federal Polytechnic Ede council forms committee to review expulsion of 27 students

Prof. Taiwo Olaiya, the Chairman of the governing council of the institution, disclosed this during the council’s inaugural sitting in Ede.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the management of the institution had on July 27, announced the expulsion of 27 students and suspension of eight others over their roles in the May 9, violent protest in the polytechnic.

Some students had protested against the arrest of their colleagues by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Owode, a community near the institution. During the protest, the staff club of the polytechnic was attacked and several vehicles were damaged by the students.

Aina, who condemned the protest, said that the affected students would be given “another chance” to defend themselves before the committee. He said the committee was given 48 hours to conclude its assignment and report back to the council for appropriate action.

“The violent protest is condemnable and never should be encouraged anywhere.

“The right to protest is a human right but to vandalise property during a protest is not guarantee anywhere and cannot be justified.

“The affected students alleged that due process were not followed, while some said they were not part of the protest and that is why we are giving them another chance before the committee,” he said.

Speaking on other decisions arrived at by the council, Aina said all the vacant principal positions in the institution would be filled, while the pending promotion of staff due to the absence of the governing council had been confirmed.

He also said that the council would ensure the speedy completion of all ongoing projects in the institution for smooth academic learning, while new ones would be initiated for the development of the polytechnic.

Aina also said that the council would put necessary measures in place to ensure the smooth relocation of the institution to its permanent site. On the vision of the council, Aina said that members of the governing would ensure a rancour-free polytechnic, where peace and development would reign.

“We recognise the fact that without peace, there cannot be progress and since peace is our watchword, we are going to do everything within our disposal to ensure we achieve peace,” he added.

Aina also said that the council would ensure that laws and regulations were strictly followed in the polytechnic.

“Anywhere laws and regulations are followed, there will be peace naturally, because laws are detailed towards smooth running and peaceful coexistence within a particular society.

“We are going to be a council that will leave behind an institution where laws and regulations are obeyed and observed to the letter,” he stated.