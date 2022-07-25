RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Education ministry shuts down FG colleges amidst threats

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Ministry of Education has directed the closure of all Federal Government Colleges (FGCs) in Abuja following security threats on the unity colleges located in the FCT.

Mr Ben Goong (RadioNigeria)
Mr Ben Goong (RadioNigeria)

The Director of Press for the Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Ben Goong, confirmed to newsmen in Abuja on Monday that the ministry had ordered the evacuation of students from the schools.

Recommended articles

Goong said the decision was a result of rising insecurity and threat to the lives and wellbeing of the students.

It would be recalled that some of the FGCs had been asked to vacate the school premises on July 20, while others will close on July 26.

However, the FGC, Kwali, had requested parents on July 24 to pick up their children on Monday due to directives from the federal ministry of education.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Labour Party receives over 200 defectors in FCT

2023: Labour Party receives over 200 defectors in FCT

Ortom finally declares support for Atiku after criticising PDP publicly

Ortom finally declares support for Atiku after criticising PDP publicly

Amaechi alarms bribery of delegates at APC presidential primary weeks after

Amaechi alarms bribery of delegates at APC presidential primary weeks after

Garba Shehu, Atiku gave me documents to use against Obasanjo – Sowore

Garba Shehu, Atiku gave me documents to use against Obasanjo – Sowore

Tariff hike: Tribunal fixes Sept. 6 for judgment in suit against MultiChoice

Tariff hike: Tribunal fixes Sept. 6 for judgment in suit against MultiChoice

2023: Labour Party receives over 200 defectors in FCT

2023: Labour Party receives over 200 defectors in FCT

Education ministry shuts down FG colleges amidst threats

Education ministry shuts down FG colleges amidst threats

Bakers to increase price of bread, reduce production in C’ River

Bakers to increase price of bread, reduce production in C’ River

High cost of fertilizer forces Kano farmers into sorghum farming

High cost of fertilizer forces Kano farmers into sorghum farming

Trending

CAN dares APC to name bishops that attended Shettima’s unveiling

Some of the clerics who attended Kashim Shettima's unveiling in Abuja on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

ASUU declares continuation of strike, clears rumours of suspension

ASUU declares 4 weeks strike

CAN asks Christians to reject candidates with links to terrorists, drugs, corruption

The frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar (Channels TV)

Adamu Garba cracks a dangerous religious joke... Why no one laughed

Adamu Garba blasphemes?