Federal High Court Judge, Mallong dies at 60

News Agency Of Nigeria

The judge kicked the bucket due to a brief illness.

Justice Peter Mallong
Justice Peter Mallong

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Mallong died on Sunday after a brief illness in Abuja. The Chief Registar of FHC, Hassan Amida Sulaiman, announced the sudden death of the judge in a statement he made available to newsmen Monday morning.

It reads: “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the death of our own , Hon. Justice Peter Mallong, a judge of the Federal High Court, who passed away on Sunday unexpectedly after a brief illness in Abuja.

“We will miss him more than words can express.

“Funeral arrangements will be communicated to the public in due time.”

NAN reports that Justice Mallong, who is from Plateau, was born Jan. 21 1963 in Yauri, Kebbi .

News Agency Of Nigeria

