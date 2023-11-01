ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Federal government gives financial support to rescued female students of FUG

News Agency Of Nigeria

The token was presented to the victims through the Federal Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Dr. Betta Edu. [Twitter:@edubetta]
Dr. Betta Edu. [Twitter:@edubetta]

Recommended articles

The Zamfara Commissioner for Humanitarian and Relief Matters, Alhaji Salisu Musa has announced this in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the ministry, Malam Bashir Kabir in Gusau on Tuesday. He said the assistance was presented to the victims through the Federal Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

“Each of the 14 students received a token of 214,285 cash from the Federal Government.”

“On behalf of Zamfara Government, We appreciate the gesture and the Honourable Minister Dr Betta Edu, for the kind assistance to the students,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed the commitment of the state government towards collaborating with the Federal Government in salvaging the plight of victims of humanitarian crisis in the state.

The Commissioner appreciated the management of the university and parents of the victims for their patience, understanding , support and cooperation during the sad moment .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister had paid a one-day working visit to the state during which he commiserated with the university and the victims.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike breaks silence on political feud with Fubara

Wike breaks silence on political feud with Fubara

Enugu Govt gives logistics providers Dec 1 deadline to obtain licences

Enugu Govt gives logistics providers Dec 1 deadline to obtain licences

Court adjourns Emefiele's case to Jan 25 to appear in court over $53m debt

Court adjourns Emefiele's case to Jan 25 to appear in court over $53m debt

Gov Yahaya seeks partnership with PSN to address healthcare challenges

Gov Yahaya seeks partnership with PSN to address healthcare challenges

Sen Yari donate drugs to cholera affected communities in Zamfara

Sen Yari donate drugs to cholera affected communities in Zamfara

7 times politicians had public rifts with their godfathers

7 times politicians had public rifts with their godfathers

Kaduna LG removes council chairman, Siman over alleged gross misconduct

Kaduna LG removes council chairman, Siman over alleged gross misconduct

Gov Mbah pledges to end hunger, grow State's economy from $4.4bn to $30bn

Gov Mbah pledges to end hunger, grow State's economy from $4.4bn to $30bn

Federal government gives financial support to rescued female students of FUG

Federal government gives financial support to rescued female students of FUG

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, Bishop David Oyedepo

Pastor Isaac, son of Bishop Oyedepo, resigns from Living Faith Church

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Don't come to FEC meeting unless invited - Tinubu warns family members

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [NPF]

President Tinubu vows to improve the working conditions of police officers