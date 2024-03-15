Federal Government to build 1,000 housing units for residents in Ondo State

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Federal Housing Authority, Hon. Oyetunde Ojo, said this during a courtesy visit to Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, in Akure on Friday.

Ojo said the visit was to seek the partnership of the state government towards the project which he said would take off before the end of the year. According to him, the initiative is part of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu and will be implemented across the country.

Ojo added that the project would complement the efforts of the administration in promoting the welfare of the residents. The managing director later used the opportunity to commend the administration of Aiyedatiwa for what it had achieved during his time his short time in office.

“We at Federal Housing Authority decided that before we embark on any project in a state, we must visit the state and consult with the government.

“This is also to ensure that we do not impose our designs on any state, rather we build according to the peculiar needs of each state.

“So, this is why we want to partner with Ondo State Government, not only for you to provide us with land, but so that you can guide us on how best to satisfy the housing needs of the people of the state.

“There will be studio rooms, one-bedroom and the rest so that many low income residents, especially young people, can afford them just like it is applicable in advanced countries.

“We are also looking at carcass. We can build the structures and do the exterior but leave the finishing to be done by the occupant. Let the person do the finishing according to their taste or finance,” he said.

Responding, Aiyedatiwa thanked Ojo and the authority for picking Ondo as one of the early beneficiaries of the scheme, promising that his administration will give the needed support for the success of the project.

The governor, who congratulated Ojo on his appointment, commended his decision to embark on such a visit to dialogue with host states before implementation.

“We have members of our team here to interact with your team to ensure that we give you all you need to make a success of this project because we are happy this is coming to us at this time.

“I want to assure you that we will key into this laudable initiative and play pivotal role because we want to be part of progress in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President and to deliver the dividends of democracy to our people.

“Shelter is one of the major provisions a government can give to its people and housing is in short supply in the state.

“So, this is a welcome development for us and we are ready to partner with you on the project,” he added.