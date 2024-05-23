Kwara cattle market hit by poison outbreak, residents advised to avoid eating meat

Temitope Fashedemi, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja. Fashedemi said the poisonous outbreak was uncovered at Mandate Cattle Market, near the College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies Adewole, Ilorin, Kwara.

He explained that preliminary investigation revealed that the animals grazed on the forage fumigated with organophosphate chemical before the incident.

“The Kwara State Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development explained that the incident resulted in mortality in herds of cattle at this market on April 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The report further stated that clinical signs observed were hypersalivation, and weakness, among others.

“On noticing this, the herders decided to slaughter seven of the very weakly affected animals for public consumption.’’

He said that the development had obvious public health risks and the consequences might be very severe in the food chain.

Fashedemi said that the Rapid Response Team (RRT) in every state of the Federation, including the Federal Epidemiology Officer, State Director, Veterinary Services, and State Epidemiology Officer, had been put on alert.

“In this particular instance, the RRT in Kwara State in collaboration with the State Government’s Task Force have swiftly swung into action to trace and confiscate the meat from the slaughtered animal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And the meats were subsequently disposed of, in an environmentally friendly manner.’’

Fashedemi further added that 40 suspected poisoned animals were treated with organophosphate antidotes and they recorded an improvement in their health, leading to recovery. He said that other actions taken included cleaning and disinfection of the abattoir where the carcasses were possibly dropped.

The permanent secretary said that public awareness of the danger of consuming the meat from affected slaughtered animals was carried out immediately, in addition to the collection of blood and tissue samples for laboratory testing and analysis.

Fashedemi said the measures were to avert future occurrence of the bad and hazardous agricultural practices.

“There is danger in consuming unwholesome meat and other foods of animal origin, contaminated with organophosphate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Meat for human consumption should be purchased at registered, government/private approved spots such as abattoirs, slaughter slabs, meat shops, among others.’’

Fashedemi said such products must have been certified wholesome, and fit for consumption by a registered veterinarian. He said that meat from dead animals is unwholesome and should be avoided.

“With a withdrawal period of 14 to 21 days after injection, ingestion and/or application of drugs or chemicals preparation on animals should be strictly observed before products from such animals are certified for consumption,” he added.

Fashedemi urged the public to report diseased animals or suspected to be diseased to the nearest veterinary clinics/hospital or animal health services providers.