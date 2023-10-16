ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FEC approves subcommittees for industrial revitalisation, free trade zone

News Agency Of Nigeria

The subcommittees are expected to come up with a roadmap toward the full revival of the economy.

President Bola Tinubu and his cabinet members during their inaugural Federal Executive Council meeting. [Channels TV]
President Bola Tinubu and his cabinet members during their inaugural Federal Executive Council meeting. [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite disclosed this at the end of the second meeting of FEC on Monday in Abuja.

She said that the committees, to be chaired by President Bola Tinubu, would have various subcommittees to harmonise the activities of the ministry with that of other ministries and agencies relevant to it.

Uzoka-Anite said that the subcommittees would come up with a roadmap toward the full revival of the economy in line with the President’s eight-point agenda.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister explained that the sub-committees will include that of consumer credit, commodity exchange, heavy industries, steel development, and licensing and certification of artisans.

Others are the sub-committee on trade facilitation and liberalisation, mining and solid minerals, oil and gas, aa well as the creative industry.

"The committee will harmonise activities of the ministry with other ministries and agencies toward a roadmap for a full industrial revival of the economy in line with the 8-point agenda of the president.

‘’We expected a boost in investment in the industrial sector, job creation, GDP growth rate from 3.5 per cent to about 7 per cent, and a GDP base of about N1 trillion in line with Mr president’s mission,’’ Uzoka-Anite said.

She added that the committee on the Free Trade Zone would be charged with the responsibilities of charting a way forward for the zones with the aim of opening up opportunities for Nigerians to take advantage of.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Council also approved the setting up of a committee to review the free trade zone, to look at its incentive and the laws and reforms and come up with reform that will help to stimulate and catalyse the economic benefits of the free trade zones and the economic special zones for the benefit of Nigerians and other investors,’’ she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG seeks collective action to promote handwashing culture

FG seeks collective action to promote handwashing culture

FEC approves subcommittees for industrial revitalisation, free trade zone

FEC approves subcommittees for industrial revitalisation, free trade zone

Women Affairs Minister threatens to sue UN over donations received for Nigerians

Women Affairs Minister threatens to sue UN over donations received for Nigerians

NIPOST’s first female Postmaster General assumes office

NIPOST’s first female Postmaster General assumes office

Court sacks Elisha Abbo, declares PDP's Amos Yohanna as Adamawa North senator

Court sacks Elisha Abbo, declares PDP's Amos Yohanna as Adamawa North senator

Falana accuses CBN of collecting ₦3.2tn, printing only ₦402bn new naira notes

Falana accuses CBN of collecting ₦3.2tn, printing only ₦402bn new naira notes

Nigerian man makes history as president of World Federation of Engineering Organisations

Nigerian man makes history as president of World Federation of Engineering Organisations

Ekiti governor, Oyebanji advocates for national monument for Col Fajuyi

Ekiti governor, Oyebanji advocates for national monument for Col Fajuyi

Falana faults Tinubu for appointing Yoruba men as EFCC, ICPC bosses

Falana faults Tinubu for appointing Yoruba men as EFCC, ICPC bosses

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Mohbad's Death: Coroner summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa