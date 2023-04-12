The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
FEC approves N495m for installation of railway scanners

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Transportation Minister said that the installation would strengthen security at the railway stations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FEC meeting was presided over by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

The Minister of State for Transportation, Ademola Adegoroye, briefed State House correspondents after the FEC meeting on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Adegoroye said that the installation would strengthen security at the railway stations.

“The Federal Ministry of Transportation had two memos today, which I presented on behalf of the ministry; one had to do with the provision of scanners at all railway stations all over the country.

“You will all agree with me that in view of the importance of security of lives and property such equipment has to be installed at our railway stations.

“We are starting the railways revolution; we are trying to put in place a lot of things in the railways; we don’t want people to come and damage all that government has been trying to put in place in that sector.

“So, today, there was a memo before the council for the provision of baggage scanners at railway stations and I am happy to inform you that the council agreed with us and approved that contract for scanners to be installed at railway stations.

“When people get there and they have goods, they can pass through the scanners and we can be sure that there is nothing that can cause violence or inflicts danger or puts lives and property at stake,’’ he said.

The minister said that the second memo had to do with the provision of towage services at the ports.

He said that the Lekki Deep Sea Port was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari recently.

Adegoroye said that one of the statutory responsibilities of the Nigerian Ports Authority was the provision of marine services, being the regulatory agency in that sector.

So, because of the new Lekki Deep Sea Port and the Dangote Jetty, the need has arisen for a company that can carry out towage services so as to make things a lot easier and more effortless in the ports.

“Ship berthing will be easier; discharge of goods will be a lot easier; of course there was the argument that why would the company that provides such services at Apapa Port and Lagos TinCan Island Port not do it.

“We think that it will overstretch that company and because it would overstretch them, they will not be able to cope; they may not have the capacity to cope.

“Secondly, we want the Lekki Deep Sea Port and the Dangote Jetty to be able to perform maximally.

“So, FEC agreed with us and has given a 10-year concession to that company, Messrs Alcuff, to carry out towage services at the Lekki Deep Sea Port and the Dangote Jetty,’’ he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

