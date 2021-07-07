FEC approves N16bn for erosion control in 12 States, FCT

The presidential aide listed the benefitting States to include Abia, Imo,Ogun, Osun, Cross River, Adamawa, Gombe, Taraba, Jigawa, Katsina, Kwara, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Adesina said: “The Ecological Fund projects for the 3rd and 4th quarters of last year were approved. They are soil and pollution control intervention projects

“These are the projects that were approved; erosion flood control, bridge reconstruction and road improvement at Umonyi-Nkpa communities of Bende Local Government Area of Abia and Gully erosion control works at Umukoro lower Okata community in Ihite Ogoma Local Government Area of Imo.

“Imaluomi erosion control project phase II, Ogun State; afforestation combating land degradation road improvement measures in Osun State and erosion control at Calabar Free Trade Zone in Cross River.

“Erosion and Road improvement works at Yelwa Private School and Police Station Road, Yola, Adamawa; ecological problems at Federal College of Education (Technical) Gombe; flood and erosion menace affecting community and environs in Lau Local Government Area phase II in Taraba.

“Others are erosion and flood control at Birnin Kudu-Kafingana, Tsamiya Local Government in Jigawa; flood erosion control works from Kano road to main water channel in Daura, Katsina State, phase II; Asa river erosion and flood control project at Ilorin in Kwara.