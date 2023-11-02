ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FCTA warns against use of social development secretariat as drinking joint

News Agency Of Nigeria

Secretariat official expressed dismay at the level of lawlessness that transpired within the secretariat when he paid an unscheduled visit to the complex.

Social Development Secretariat, FCTA [News Agency of Nigeria]
Social Development Secretariat, FCTA [News Agency of Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Ibrahim Masari, the Mandate Secretary, Social Development Secretariat, FCTA, gave the warning during an emergency meeting with business operators and shop owners at the secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday.

Masari, thereafter, designated 7:30 pm as the daily closing hour for all business and shop owners operating within the complex due to security concerns. He expressed dismay at the level of lawlessness that transpired within the secretariat when he paid an unscheduled visit to the complex around 7:10 pm on October 29.

He explained that the visit was to affirm the veracity of the information at his disposal about the heinous acts that happens at the complex late hours of the night.

ADVERTISEMENT

To my dismay, I discovered more than 500 persons within the complex at such late hours, enjoying themselves with alcoholic drinks and smoking indiscriminately.

“I was not aware of what the event or activity was all about, as there was no official communication whatsoever to that effect.

“After waiting patiently till about 8:30 pm with no signs of them exiting soon, I invited some of the private security guards on duty who accompanied me to disperse the gathering.

“This is very disturbing.

“Management will no longer condone a situation whereby non-staff and tenants in the secretariat will stay back after official closing hours to as late as 9 pm,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mandate scribe said that the 7:30 pm closing hour would take effect from Thursday, advising members of the public to take note to avoid embarrassment from security personnel.

He stressed that the civil service rule forbids the sale of alcohol or any other intoxicating substances within working premises. He added that an internal mechanism has been activated to sanction business owners who encouraged such lawlessness and disregard to the extant rules.

“Business owners and members of the public who transact businesses in the complex after 7.30 pm will have themselves to blame, if caught flouting this directive.

“Our private security guards have been duly advised accordingly,” he stated.

He explained that the decision was imperative taking into consideration the security of lives as well as government properties.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NiMet alerts the public on impaired visibility caused by approaching dust haze

NiMet alerts the public on impaired visibility caused by approaching dust haze

FCTA warns against use of social development secretariat as drinking joint

FCTA warns against use of social development secretariat as drinking joint

Group calls for stronger journalists' protections on Intl Day to End Impunity for Crimes

Group calls for stronger journalists' protections on Intl Day to End Impunity for Crimes

Tinubu's supplementary budget to address housing deficits, security - Reps

Tinubu's supplementary budget to address housing deficits, security - Reps

Jigawa Govt says ₦500m was spent on public toilets across the State

Jigawa Govt says ₦500m was spent on public toilets across the State

Tinubu is turning Nigeria into a global powerhouse – UK High Commissioner

Tinubu is turning Nigeria into a global powerhouse – UK High Commissioner

Nigeria Customs Kano collects ₦38.8billion revenue in 10 months

Nigeria Customs Kano collects ₦38.8billion revenue in 10 months

I was beaten – NLC President Joe Ajaero recounts brutal ordeal in police custody

I was beaten – NLC President Joe Ajaero recounts brutal ordeal in police custody

Ondo indigenes claim ₦3.1 trillion damages, secure court order against Shell

Ondo indigenes claim ₦3.1 trillion damages, secure court order against Shell

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Don't come to FEC meeting unless invited - Tinubu warns family members

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [NPF]

President Tinubu vows to improve the working conditions of police officers