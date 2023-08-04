FCTA trains 1,500 staffs on new Civil Service Strategy, Implementation Plan

The Director, Human Resource, FCTA, Mallam Mohammed Bashir, said that the training was being conducted by the Department of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement. He explained that the civil service strategy was an initiative of the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Folashade Yemi-Esan.

According to him, the training is designed to bring administrative staff from level 12 to 16 up to speed with the new strategy to enhance effective service delivery.

“The reform seeks to achieve a new phase in civil service, where analogue practices will give way to digital workspace and skills, in line with current digital realities.

“With this reform, every staff within the system will be given a schedule and will be assessed based on the new form of performance management system, drawn from Standard Operation Procedure,” he said.

In her remarks, Dr Jumai Ahmadu, acting Director, RCSI, stressed the need for all civil servants to move with the digital driven world. Ahmadu added that civil servants must embrace technology and get themselves acquainted with digital record keeping processes for optimal performance.

She also emphasised the place of hard work and reward system for outstanding civil servants, adding that the government already has a reward mechanism in place to acknowledge hard work.

“During the 2023 Civil Service Week organised by the Head of Service, a civil servant won a brand-new car and others won ₦500,000 cash prize.

“One of the major components of FCTA is the culture of change; coming to work early and doing the right thing to enhance work productivity.

“We must be ready to move from our old ways so that the world would not leave us behind,” the director said.

She said that the training, beginning with 150 staff, would be done in series until every staff was trained. The head of service, Yemi-Esan, represented by Mrs Hajara Idris, highlighted some of the core pillars that civil servants need to know.

She identified the pillars as digital skills, performance management system, improvement of human resource, Innovation, and staff welfare.