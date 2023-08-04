ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FCTA trains 1,500 staffs on new Civil Service Strategy, Implementation Plan

News Agency Of Nigeria

Director, RCSI, added that civil servants must embrace technology and get themselves acquainted with digital record keeping processes for optimal performance.

FCTA trains 1,500 staffs on new Civil Service Strategy, Implementation Plan
FCTA trains 1,500 staffs on new Civil Service Strategy, Implementation Plan

Recommended articles

The Director, Human Resource, FCTA, Mallam Mohammed Bashir, said that the training was being conducted by the Department of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement. He explained that the civil service strategy was an initiative of the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Folashade Yemi-Esan.

According to him, the training is designed to bring administrative staff from level 12 to 16 up to speed with the new strategy to enhance effective service delivery.

The reform seeks to achieve a new phase in civil service, where analogue practices will give way to digital workspace and skills, in line with current digital realities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With this reform, every staff within the system will be given a schedule and will be assessed based on the new form of performance management system, drawn from Standard Operation Procedure,” he said.

In her remarks, Dr Jumai Ahmadu, acting Director, RCSI, stressed the need for all civil servants to move with the digital driven world. Ahmadu added that civil servants must embrace technology and get themselves acquainted with digital record keeping processes for optimal performance.

She also emphasised the place of hard work and reward system for outstanding civil servants, adding that the government already has a reward mechanism in place to acknowledge hard work.

During the 2023 Civil Service Week organised by the Head of Service, a civil servant won a brand-new car and others won ₦500,000 cash prize.

“One of the major components of FCTA is the culture of change; coming to work early and doing the right thing to enhance work productivity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We must be ready to move from our old ways so that the world would not leave us behind,” the director said.

She said that the training, beginning with 150 staff, would be done in series until every staff was trained. The head of service, Yemi-Esan, represented by Mrs Hajara Idris, highlighted some of the core pillars that civil servants need to know.

She identified the pillars as digital skills, performance management system, improvement of human resource, Innovation, and staff welfare.

We want to ensure we all align to ongoing reforms and programmes designed to improve the quality of service delivery in the civil service,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police, PSC set up committee to resolve operational differences

Police, PSC set up committee to resolve operational differences

FCTA trains 1,500 staffs on new Civil Service Strategy, Implementation Plan

FCTA trains 1,500 staffs on new Civil Service Strategy, Implementation Plan

ACF advises ECOWAS against use of force in Niger

ACF advises ECOWAS against use of force in Niger

Kano Govt approves ₦7bn for various capital projects – Dantiye

Kano Govt approves ₦7bn for various capital projects – Dantiye

Kwara Customs visits pharmaceutical coy over fire incident

Kwara Customs visits pharmaceutical coy over fire incident

122 kids in Nigeria die from Diphtheria – UNICEF

122 kids in Nigeria die from Diphtheria – UNICEF

Withdraw your lawsuit against us or else  —  NLC threatens FG with another strike

Withdraw your lawsuit against us or else  —  NLC threatens FG with another strike

Police kill 3, arrest 12 suspected kidnappers, cattle rustlers in Bauchi

Police kill 3, arrest 12 suspected kidnappers, cattle rustlers in Bauchi

Furious labour threatens nationwide strike August 14 over lawsuit

Furious labour threatens nationwide strike August 14 over lawsuit

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike. [Premium Times]

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions