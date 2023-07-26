'FCTA to remove trees destroying public infrastructure in Abuja' – Official

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it will remove all trees that their roots are destroying public infrastructure, particularly roads in the capital city, Abuja.

Ferdinand Ezeoha, Director, Engineering Service, Federal Capital Development Authority, stated this in Abuja on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 during a tree planting exercise in Guzape District.

Ezeoha explained that the trees were donated by Women in Energy, Oil and Gas Nigeria. The director, who noted tree planting has been part of the infrastructural provision for the city, added that the bad trees would be replaced with friendly ones across the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, said that the wrong trees, such as the Enterolobium trees, meant for desert areas were planted in most parts of the city, particularly in Maitama and Jabi areas.

He explained that the roots of some of the trees planted in the earlier stages of the development of the FCT were affecting road asphalt around Maitama and Jabi districts.

“Tree planting has been part of the infrastructural provision for the city., which is why there is an area known as the “Green Verge” between the asphalt area and the walkway for planting trees.

“It is, however, very unfortunate that the kind of trees that were planted when the FCT was being developed are now destroying our infrastructure.

“If you go to places like the Maitama and Jabi Districts, you will see that a lot of the trees are now affecting our road infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have decided to correct the error by planting the type of trees whose roots will not damage our infrastructure,” he said.

Mr Isaiah Ukpana, Director, Parks, and Recreation, FCT, expressed optimism that the trees donated by the women group would support the FCTA’s effort of replacing 20,000 trees in Katampe, Wuye and Guzape Districts.

Ukpana said that the team has made a lot of progress, adding measures were being put in place to ensure that the trees survive human and environmental forces.

“We have water tankers to water the trees and make provisions for chemicals that will be applied to them to ensure their survival.