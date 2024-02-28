ADVERTISEMENT
FCTA clamps down on BDCs squatting in illegal shanties, structures in Wuse

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Deputy Director Operations, Directorate of Road Traffic Services, Mrs Deborah Osho, said that motorists and BDC operators are causing gridlock in the area.

FCTA clamps down on BDCs squatting in illegal shanties, structures in Wuse
FCTA clamps down on BDCs squatting in illegal shanties, structures in Wuse

Mukhtar Galadima, Director, Department of Development Control, FCTA, who led the team on Wednesday, explained that the BDC operators were expected to operate in designated and licensed areas.

He said that the area was characterised by all kinds of illegal activities, constituting a security threat to residents in the area.

“Our concern is to ensure the safety and security of residents in the area and has nothing to do with the alleged clampdown on BDC operators.

“Our cleanup exercise here is based on a directive to maintain sanity and a serene environment befitting a capital city.

“This area is in a sorry state in terms of aesthetics. It serves as a hideout for criminals and miscreants. That is why we came to clear everything.”

Dr Peter Olumuji, Secretary Command and Control Centre, FCTA Department of Security Service, said that demolishing the place would improve security in the area.

“The location is among areas that constitute huge security threats to residents transversing Abuja Continental Hotel and National Mosque among other public and social facilities.

“You can see shanties, which are not supposed to be in the city centre, harbouring criminal elements. They operate by disposing of residents of their valuables and running there to hide.

“We have recovered some of the weapons they use in attacking residents and motorists around the area. We also recorded drug-related incidences here,” he said.

For her part, Deputy Director Operations, Directorate of Road Traffic Services, Mrs Deborah Osho, said that motorists and BDC operators are causing gridlock in the area.

“This is not a car park. They should not use this area as a car park.

“We will continue to raid this place and ensure constant monitoring to ensure the safety of residents,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

