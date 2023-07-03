ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FCTA announces outbreak of diphtheria infection as 4-yr-old dies in Abuja

News Agency Of Nigeria

The outbreak of the infection in the FCT was confirmed after one of the results from the samples taken from suspected cases in a village close to Dei-Dei area, returned positive.

Director, FCT Public Health Department, Dr. Sadiq Abdulrahma (middle) and Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Yahaya Vatsa, during a press conference to announce the outbreak of diphtheria disease in parts of FCT on Monday. [NAN]
Director, FCT Public Health Department, Dr. Sadiq Abdulrahma (middle) and Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Yahaya Vatsa, during a press conference to announce the outbreak of diphtheria disease in parts of FCT on Monday. [NAN]

Recommended articles

The Director, FCT Public Health Department, Dr. Sadiq Abdulrahman, announced the outbreak in a news conference on Monday in Abuja.

Diphtheria is a serious infection caused by strains of bacteria called Corynebacterium diphtheriae that produces toxins leading to difficulty breathing, heart rhythm problems, and could lead to death.

Abdulrahman said that the disease had already killed a four-year-old.

ADVERTISEMENT

He recalled that the outbreak of the disease had earlier been confirmed in Lagos, Kano, and Ondo states in January, adding that it triggered a national response by the National Centre for Disease (NCDC).

He explained that the outbreak of the infection in the FCT was confirmed after one of the results from the samples taken from suspected cases in a village close to Dei-Dei area, returned positive.

The director tasked residents on personal hygiene and advised them to report any strange symptoms, particularly one relating to their respiratory health to relevant authorities.

“Two weeks ago, we got information from a community within the FCT of eight cases and that made our team to pick some samples.

“The samples were taken to the National Reference Laboratory, Gaduwa and the NCDC, and one of the suspected cases came out positive,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the Department was collaborating with neighbouring states to checkmate further spread of the disease through border surveillance.

Also, the Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Health Care Board (PHCB), Dr. Yahaya Vatsa, explained that unvaccinated people and those living in crowded and unhygienic environments were at high risk of contracting the disease.

Vatsa identified some of the symptoms as fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, red eyes, neck swelling, and difficulty breathing.

He said that the disease spreads through direct contact with infected people, droplets from coughing or sneezing and contact with contaminated clothing and objects.

This, according to him, underscores the importance of hygiene and environmental sanitation as preventive measures.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To reduce the risk of contracting the disease, FCT residents are hereby advised to ensure that their children are fully vaccinated with three doses of the pentavalent vaccine.

“This is recommended in the National Childhood Immunisation Schedule,” he said.

The executive secretary said that the FCTA, through the PHCB had concluded plans to revaccinate all children below 14 years in the affected communities.

He said that six weeks to four year old children would receive Penta Vaccine, while children between four years and 14 years would receive Td vaccine.

He added that the board would intensify routine immunisation across the six Area Councils of the FCT and take immunization services to the doorstep of the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vatsa advised individuals with any of the signs and symptoms to isolate themselves and notify the FCT Disease Surveillance Notification Officer or the Emergency Operation Center, through the FCT Call Center toll-free lines.

He said that close contacts with infected cases are being closely monitored with prophylactic antibiotics.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCTA announces outbreak of diphtheria infection as 4-yr-old dies in Abuja

FCTA announces outbreak of diphtheria infection as 4-yr-old dies in Abuja

Senate to resume sitting on Tuesday after Sallah holiday

Senate to resume sitting on Tuesday after Sallah holiday

CBN urges FUTA to adopt e-naira for all financial transactions

CBN urges FUTA to adopt e-naira for all financial transactions

Pernod Ricard Nigeria provides sustainable water for community as part of its global initiatives

Pernod Ricard Nigeria provides sustainable water for community as part of its global initiatives

NYSC warns forging certificates to result in 2-3 years jail term

NYSC warns forging certificates to result in 2-3 years jail term

BREAKING: Tinubu in closed-door meeting with Ribadu and Service Chiefs

BREAKING: Tinubu in closed-door meeting with Ribadu and Service Chiefs

We'll withdraw our ₦3m scholarship if Mmesoma is found guilty -  Innoson Motors

We'll withdraw our ₦3m scholarship if Mmesoma is found guilty -  Innoson Motors

Anambra state investigates suspicious high JAMB score of 362

Anambra state investigates suspicious high JAMB score of 362

Sokoto Govt sets up panel to review Tambuwal’s appointments

Sokoto Govt sets up panel to review Tambuwal’s appointments

Pulse Sports

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

Liverpool set to hijack Arsenal target as midfield rebuild continues

Liverpool set to hijack Arsenal target as midfield rebuild continues

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos traffic congestion

Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

I could have used the multiple exchange rates to enrich myself, Tinubu