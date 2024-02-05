ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FCT suburb residents lament 3 months water scarcity, calls for Govt intervention

News Agency Of Nigeria

The situation is disheartening, especially for those who don’t have boreholes or dug up wells in their compound.

FCT suburb residents lament 3 months water scarcity, calls for Govt intervention [Earth.Org]
FCT suburb residents lament 3 months water scarcity, calls for Govt intervention [Earth.Org]

Recommended articles

The residents told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a separate interview on Monday in Abuja that the situation was disheartening, especially for those who don’t have boreholes or dug-up wells in their compound.

NAN reports that the water scarcity, according to the FCT Waterboard, was due to a damaged pipeline feeding a major water treatment plant in Usuma Dam, Bwari Area Council of the FCT.

The residents, who said that the water scarcity had persisted for over three months, expressed disappointment that they were not warned in time for them to store water to be able to survive the scarcity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lack of sufficient water has posed a great challenge to me because I now buy water,” said Miss Modester Ngwu, a hair saloon owner in Karu village.

According to her, “I have never bought water because I have a customer who allows me to fetch water from her house.

”But with this water scarcity, I now buy water from water vendors and this is affecting my business.

”This is because customers won’t agree to pay extra money for my services and this makes it difficult for me to break even,” she said.

Ngwu pleaded with the government to look into the issue with urgency because they have been suffering this issue for over three months and nothing has been done yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gloria Chijioke, a resident, expressed her displeasure over the scarcity and the high cost of water. Chijioke added that though there was a dug-up well in the estate, water from it was not clean enough for cooking.

According to her, “l make use of the well water for washing clothes while I use sachet water for cooking and drinking.

”This has increased my spending tremendously in the last three months,” she added.

Chijioke said she now buys water from water vendors for washing since the well has dried up. She added that the cost of water from water vendors has also increased tremendously.

”I used to buy a truck of water of eight or 10 cans for ₦1,200 but due to an increase in demand, the price has been raised to ₦2,000,” she stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musa Nuhu, a laundry worker at Karu, however, said that a lot of his customers are complaining of the increase in the cost of laundry services and this was also affecting his business.

“We are hardly patronised now because customers are complaining about the increase in prices.

”We all know how things are now in Nigeria and coupled with the water scarcity, we have no choice but to increase our prices,” Nuhu noted.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCT suburb residents lament 3 months water scarcity, calls for Govt intervention

FCT suburb residents lament 3 months water scarcity, calls for Govt intervention

High Court rejects bail for Rivers House of Assembly Arson suspects

High Court rejects bail for Rivers House of Assembly Arson suspects

Osun Fire Service reports 70 fire outbreaks, ₦1.45 billion property loss in 2023

Osun Fire Service reports 70 fire outbreaks, ₦1.45 billion property loss in 2023

Nigeria Data Protection Sector records ₦6.2 billion revenue in 2023

Nigeria Data Protection Sector records ₦6.2 billion revenue in 2023

Citizens in Minna protest high cost of living as they block major roads

Citizens in Minna protest high cost of living as they block major roads

BREAKING: CBN discovers $2.4bn forex irregularities causing naira instability

BREAKING: CBN discovers $2.4bn forex irregularities causing naira instability

Poultry farmers lament ₦3trn investment loss in 2023 amid Nigeria's economic hardships

Poultry farmers lament ₦3trn investment loss in 2023 amid Nigeria's economic hardships

LP's Asama emerges winner in Jos North/Bassa federal constituency rerun

LP's Asama emerges winner in Jos North/Bassa federal constituency rerun

APC's Zock emerges winner in Kaduna Kachia/Kagarko federal constituency rerun

APC's Zock emerges winner in Kaduna Kachia/Kagarko federal constituency rerun

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Governing council by Gov Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa pledges support to state-owned tertiary institutions, vows to address challenges

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]

Sanwo-Olu goes to China, seeks collaboration for transportation development

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo

Navy hands over 11 suspects linked to illegal refinery construction to NSCDC in Rivers [NAN]

Navy hands over 11 suspects linked to illegal refinery construction to NSCDC in Rivers