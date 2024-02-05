FCT suburb residents lament 3 months water scarcity, calls for Govt intervention

The residents told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a separate interview on Monday in Abuja that the situation was disheartening, especially for those who don’t have boreholes or dug-up wells in their compound.

NAN reports that the water scarcity, according to the FCT Waterboard, was due to a damaged pipeline feeding a major water treatment plant in Usuma Dam, Bwari Area Council of the FCT.

The residents, who said that the water scarcity had persisted for over three months, expressed disappointment that they were not warned in time for them to store water to be able to survive the scarcity.

“Lack of sufficient water has posed a great challenge to me because I now buy water,” said Miss Modester Ngwu, a hair saloon owner in Karu village.

According to her, “I have never bought water because I have a customer who allows me to fetch water from her house.

”But with this water scarcity, I now buy water from water vendors and this is affecting my business.

”This is because customers won’t agree to pay extra money for my services and this makes it difficult for me to break even,” she said.

Ngwu pleaded with the government to look into the issue with urgency because they have been suffering this issue for over three months and nothing has been done yet.

Gloria Chijioke, a resident, expressed her displeasure over the scarcity and the high cost of water. Chijioke added that though there was a dug-up well in the estate, water from it was not clean enough for cooking.

According to her, “l make use of the well water for washing clothes while I use sachet water for cooking and drinking.

”This has increased my spending tremendously in the last three months,” she added.

Chijioke said she now buys water from water vendors for washing since the well has dried up. She added that the cost of water from water vendors has also increased tremendously.

”I used to buy a truck of water of eight or 10 cans for ₦1,200 but due to an increase in demand, the price has been raised to ₦2,000,” she stated.

Musa Nuhu, a laundry worker at Karu, however, said that a lot of his customers are complaining of the increase in the cost of laundry services and this was also affecting his business.

“We are hardly patronised now because customers are complaining about the increase in prices.