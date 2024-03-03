FCT residents loot foodstuffs at NEMA warehouse as economic hardship worsens

The warehouse, situated in Karimo, Phase 3 Region of the FCT area of Abuja, was looted on the morning of Sunday, March 3, 2024, reports stated.

The spokesperson for the FCT command, Josephine Adeh, while confirming the development said deployment has been made to the scene and “The situation is now under control.”

The incident is the latest in a string of events that highlight the level of desperation Nigerians have been pushed to due to the prevailing economic crisis.

The citizens are currently experiencing the worst economic hardship in the country in over three decades.

In a similar vein, hoodlums attacked a BUA truck conveying cartons of spaghetti at the Dogarawa axis of the Zaria-Kano expressway in Kaduna on Friday, carting away the content.