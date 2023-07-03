ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FCT-IRS, CITN train 200 tax officers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) in collaboration with Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) are training another batch of 200 personnel.

FCT-IRS, CITN train 200 tax officers
FCT-IRS, CITN train 200 tax officers

Recommended articles

Sumaila said the training, which was focused on Tax Audit and Investigation, was conducted in line with the mandate of the service. According to him, FCT-IRS is estsblished to ensure steady increase in revenue generation in the FCT.

The Acting Chairman FCT-IRS, Mr Haruna Abdullahi, according to Sumaila, said capacity building remained a priority. Abdullahi said he would do everything possible to uphold it as it is one of the core objectives of the service.

He said the training could not have come at a better time, adding that efforts are geared at harmonising all revenue sources. He further said all would be done to centralise collection to the FCT-IRS, stressing that there is need to have skilled and equipped workforce to drive the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

The acting chairman said the training would bring the total of trained personnel to 400, adding that 200 personnel were trained in 2022.

Abdullahi said tax officials required technical and verbal skills to effectively audit and interact with taxpayers, especially high network individuals and politically exposed persons.

The responsibility of the service is critical to the success of the FCT administration.

“As such, skillful tax men are needed to rapidly grow the tax net especially now that expectations are high on revenue generating agencies,” he said.

The Director, Human Capital Management and Development, FCT-IRS, Mr Umar Jada, said the service would continue to partner with professional bodies like CITN. He said FCT-IRS always prioritised training and retraining of staff to improve service delivery, and achieve set goals and objectives of the service.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Niger Govt dissolves State electoral commission

Niger Govt dissolves State electoral commission

Tinubu accused of rewarding Wike for election rigging

Tinubu accused of rewarding Wike for election rigging

Group lauds MD of Rural Electrification Agency for enhancing sanity, transparency in the Agency

Group lauds MD of Rural Electrification Agency for enhancing sanity, transparency in the Agency

FCT-IRS, CITN train 200 tax officers

FCT-IRS, CITN train 200 tax officers

Bishop urges Okun people to unite, shun idolatry

Bishop urges Okun people to unite, shun idolatry

'Support army in combating security challenges' - Gov Kefas tells Nigerians

'Support army in combating security challenges' - Gov Kefas tells Nigerians

Rufus Giwa Poly management begs ASUP to call off strike

Rufus Giwa Poly management begs ASUP to call off strike

Gov. Radda gifts ₦278m to 4,634 Katsina pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

Gov. Radda gifts ₦278m to 4,634 Katsina pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

2023 Hajj: Nigeria loses 14 pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

2023 Hajj: Nigeria loses 14 pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

Pulse Sports

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos traffic congestion

Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

I could have used the multiple exchange rates to enrich myself, Tinubu