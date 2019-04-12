The group which staged at the National Assembly on Thursday, April 11, 2019, accused the Military of taking their land in Giri, Kpakuru, Zuba, Ido Sariki and Tunga-Manje of FCT in Abuja.

The protesters condemned the killing of one Hamza Haruna allegedly by security operatives in the capital city.

In a letter addressed to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, the groups alleged that the belongings of Abuja indigenes were being robbed due to the displacement.

They also claimed that their lands were being acquired and farm crops being destroyed by those they described as “invaders”.

The letter, which dated April 11, 2019, was signed by the coordinator-general of the groups, Kamal Shuaibu.