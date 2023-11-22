ADVERTISEMENT
FCT High Court admits Emefiele to ₦300 million bail

News Agency Of Nigeria

Emefiele is expected to remain in Kuje Correctional Centre pending when he meets the bail conditions.

Justice Hamza Muazu also ordered Emefiele to produce two sureties in like sum. Muazu ordered that the sureties must have certificates of occupancy and titles of properties within the Maitama District.

Emefiele is mandated to deposit all his travel documents with the registrar of the court and must remain within the Abuja Municipal Council. He is expected to remain in Kuje Correctional Centre pending when he meets the bail conditions.

This comes four months after the Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos admitted Emefiele to bail in the sum of ₦20 million.

FCT High Court admits Emefiele to ₦300 million bail

