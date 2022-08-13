FCT arrests 480 suspected criminals

Igweh said the team would stop at nothing at ridding the city of criminal elements threatening the peace of the FCT.

He said the task force recovered police uniforms, mobile phones, loaded pistol, machetes and charms from the suspects.

“We arrested about 480 suspected criminals. We are going to take many of them to court.

“They live in unauthorised places in the FCT; they want to hide within the shanties and black spots in order to commit havoc in Abuja.

“We will do thorough profiling because we suspect that some of them are escapees from the Kuje Correctional Centre.

“We are starting from the city centre, and we will extend the arrests to other areas.