FCCPC threatens sanctions against banks violating customer rights amid online issues

The Commission called on banks and financial institutions to take swift action to restore services and prioritise customer support.

Tunji Bello, Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC
Tunji Bello, Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC

A statement issued by Tunji Bello, the Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC in Abuja on Tuesday, said the FCCPC Act allowed consumers to seek redress for services that did not meet the necessary standards.

He called on banks and financial institutions to take swift action to restore services, prioritise customer support, and enhance communication to manage customer expectations transparently and responsibly.

Bello said the Commission was currently reviewing the situation to determine if consumers’ rights to redress were being upheld.

Bello said the Commission was also reviewing the situation to determine if more action was needed to enforce accountability. He said the disruptions, which had hindered customers from accessing their funds, making payments, and carrying out essential transactions, had negatively impacted millions and had serious implications for individuals and businesses.

According to him, under the FCCPC Act (FCCPA) 2018, bank customers have specific rights to guarantee fair and accountable service delivery.

"FCCPC is deeply concerned about the continuing disruptions in online banking services across Nigeria.

"A key provision is the right to quality service, which mandates that all service providers, including banks, maintain acceptable levels of functionality and reliability.

"When banks cannot maintain access to essential financial services, they are arguably failing to meet this standard, potentially leading to significant financial hardship, loss of trust in the banking system, and damage to the overall economy.

"The FCCPA further grants consumers the right to reasonable access to goods and services, a principle that is compromised when technical failures impede customers’ access to their own funds.

"During service disruption, it is essential that banks keep their customers fully informed about the causes, scope, and anticipated duration of any service issues.

"Regrettably, many consumers are left in the dark, a situation that increases frustration and leaves customers feeling unsupported.

"The FCCPA allows consumers to seek redress for services that do not meet the necessary standards.

"As such, bank customers can seek redress, if they are adversely affected by substandard services,” he said.

Bello said the FCCPC was working with relevant regulatory authorities, financial institutions, and stakeholders to address these disruptions and ensure the protection of customers. He said the Commission would pursue all necessary actions to ensure the protection of the FCCP Act.

