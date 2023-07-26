FCC commissioner rebuffs Chairman’s letter for non-appearance before Reps probe panel

.

Dankaka in a letter she wrote to the ad hoc committee investigating Federal Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs), and Tertiary Institutions on the mismanagement of personnel recruitment in Abuja claimed she was scheduled to see her Doctor.

The ad hoc Committee is also investigating employment racketeering and gross mismanagement of IPPIS. The letter was read by the Commissioner, representing, Taraba, stating that she had a medical appointment with her Doctor

But in a swift reaction to the letter, Anaughe said the Chairman, was in the office as at the time of reading the letter of her purported ill-health.

“Distinguished honourable members, I want to inform this House that the FCC Chairman as we speak is in her office, this has been her usual way of dodging committee invitation.

” I just want you people to know, as we speak right now if you send somebody there now may be they will call her or send her a message she will run.

“This has been her usual practice because if FCC has done very well this issue of inviting other commission and agency will not arise because the bulk of this investigation lie on FCC, I just want this committee to know

“And if I may request, she is in her office as we speak, she knows the duration of this committee that is why she is asking for a one week extension, I just want this honourable house to get this information.

“And I want to stress that this is the usual character of Dankaka, the chairman, FCC of abstaining from every committee that invited her.

“If she wants to collect 10% of employment from any chief executive officer of MDAs, she will insist that the such chief executive must meet such person one on one, so why is she not here,” he queried.

He pleaded with the committee to ensure that Dankaka appeared before the it to explain her stewardship for three years she had been in the saddled.

Angered by the information, the chairman of the Committee, Rep Yusuf Gagdi dared the FCC Chairman to test the will of the committee, adding that the aftermath of her refusal to appear before the committee would not be pleasant.

He ordered Dankaka to appear before the committee with the entire commissioners by 12 p. m on July 26, describing the commissioners as liars.

Not satisfied with the name calling, Mr Tonye Okio, FCC, commissioner, representing Bayelsa said, “I take exceptions to you calling us liars. There is a document from our chairman and she signed stating that she had an appointment with her Doctor today.

The committee however recommended that the Department of State Security should provide every investigation linked to the chairman of FCC. The committee also resolved that the president should sanction any heads of MDAs that are taking tax payers money for granted.

Reacting to the development Anaughe said, ” As soon as I made that information, somebody among us called her, she left the office immediately and what I am saying now, MTN can proof that where she was when I made the statement.

“I want to tell this committee that all commisonera in FCC are in Abuja and we are ready to come before this committee tomorrow, ” he said.

Anaughe’s disclosure is against the backdrop of information provided by one of the commissioner supporting the chairman that some commisonera were outside Abuja. Mr AbdulRasaq Abioye, FCC, Commissioner, representing Osun however said as at 12 p.m when he left the office, the chairman was still at the office.

