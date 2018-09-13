Pulse.ng logo
Fayose's letter to EFCC is a decoy to escape from the country

  • Published:
play

The All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ekiti on Wednesday described  as  suspicious and  diversionary  the offer by the outgoing governor, Ayodele Fayose,  to voluntarily surrender himself to the EFCC on the day he would be  vacating office.

The APC insisted that the outgoing governor was  planning to seek safe landing to enable him run away from the country.

The party, through its Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, questioned the rationale behind Fayose’s request for the approval of N10 billion extra budget by the state House of Assembly less than one month to the expiration of his tenure.

”This will certainly be at the expense of the welfare of the pensioners and workers  who he will be abandoning in a state of penury and frustration due to months of unpaid salaries

”Fayose and his cronies are recklessly looting the state treasury and they are smiling home with billions of Naira at the expense of Ekiti tax payers,” the party said.

The party, which described   Fayose’s readiness to appear before the EFCC as a welcome development, however, warned that this may be a decoy  ”knowing Fayose is full of pranks and capable of playing tricks on the EFCC and other security agencies.’’

The letter to the EFCC can be used by Fayose as a distraction and diversionary tactic  to pave way for his escape from the country, thereby running away from justice.

“Fayose’s promise to appear before the anti-graft agency on the handover day sounds too good to be true and highly suspicious

”We therefore recommend that he be put under serious close surveillance  since he is morally and duty bound to account for many of his recklessly corrupt practices that have made him billions of state money richer than the state itself

”No matter how smart Fayose thinks he is and no matter how fast he thinks he can run, the long arm of the law must catch up with him to refund our collective wealth and money for the benefit of all in our dear state, Ekiti,’’  the party  said. 

