Fayose sues EFCC N20bn damages for ridiculing him

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, has filed a lawsuit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for its unconstitutional witch-hunt against him which he claims has brought him public ridicule.

The governor had earlier warned the commission to withdraw an advisory message it had sent to certain security agencies directing that he should be arrested if he attempts to leave the country.

Fayose said the advisory breached his constitutional immunity and exposed him to public ridicule and threatened to sue the commission if it didn't withdraw it and tender a public apology within 72 hours.

With the failure of the EFCC to respond to his warning, Fayose's counsel, Obafemi Adewale, filed a lawsuit on Friday, October 5, 2018, seeking a court order mandating the anti-graft agency to pay the sum of N20 billion as damages.

He said the sum will cover the reckless "libel and unprovoked attack on his character and reputation and the breach of his constitutional right/immunity as an incumbent Governor".

He also prayed to the court to direct the EFCC to tender a written apology, which should be circulated to all security agencies in the country and published in at least three widely-read national newspapers and through the social media.

Fayose vs EFCC

The Ekiti governor has long been the subject of investigations by the agency for financial misconducts but could not be prosecuted due to the immunity he enjoys as governor.

In a letter personally signed by the governor and dated September 10, 2018, he accused the agency of carrying out several actions against him including freezing his accounts and attempting to secure temporary forfeiture of his properties.

He notified the EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu, of his decision to turn himself in for questioning at the agency's office on October 16 after he hands over to Ekiti governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi.

The EFCC responded to the governor's letter, telling him to show up at the commission's headquarters on September 20, an offer the governor refused, suggesting his office instead.