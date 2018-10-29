Pulse.ng logo
Fayose resumes on Twitter, condemns killing of Shiite sect members

This is coming few hours after he regained his freedom on Monday, October 29, 2018.

Governor Ayo Fayose has condemned the killing of Shiite sect members by soldiers on Saturday, October 2, 2018.

According to the Commander Army Headquarters Garrison, Major General James Myam, members of the Shiite sect mounted a road block and tried to attack a convoy carrying ammunitions.

Myam also alleged that the group destroyed vehicles and attempted to cart away the ammunitions.

According to reports, 10 people died during another clash which occurred on Monday, October 29, 2018, in Abuja.

God bless Goodluck Jonathan

In his reaction, Fayose narrated how people threw stones at former President Goodluck Jonathan’s convoy and nobody was killed.

He said “Disturbing news about shooting of protesting Shi'ite Muslims. Don't we have civilised way of addressing protests by citizens of Nigeria?

“In this country, convoy of a sitting president was attacked with stones in Bauchi, no one was shot. God bless Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, the last democrat to rule Nigeria.”

 

GEJ stoned thrice

On Thursday, January 29, 2015, the convoy of former President Jonathan was attacked by angry youths in Yola, Adamawa State with stones.

In Katsina  on Tuesday, January 20, 2015 youths  from the state pelted his convoy with stones when he was on a tour for his re-election.

The former President’s convoy and some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates were also attacked in Bauchi state.

Shiites counter

Some Nigerians on social media have also condemned the soldiers for shooting at unarmed civilians.

The Shiite sect has however countered the Nigerian Army’s claim, describing it as false.

The spokesman of the sect said that they were holding a peaceful procession before they were attacked by the soldiers.

Members of the sect have been holding protests for the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky who was arrested after his followers allegedly attacked soldiers in Kaduna state in 2015.

