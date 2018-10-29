news

Former Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose has been released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This was made known by his new media aide, Lere Olayinka on Twitter on Monday, October 29, 2018.

The EFCC arraigned the former Governor before the court on Monday, October 22, 2018 on an 11 count charge.

Fayose is being accused of receiving money illegally to fund his 2014 governorship campaign from the Office of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki.

Fayose makes Bail

The former Governor was however granted bail on Wednesday, October 25, 2018, by Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi.

Fayose was slammed with a bail bond of N50 million, and was asked to present two sureties who have landed properties, and have three years tax clearance in Lagos state.

EFCC I'm here

The former Governor surrendered himself to the EFCC after his tenure as Governor of Ekiti state ended on October 16, 2018.

Trial of his case will commence on November 19, 2018.