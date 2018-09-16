Pulse.ng logo
Fayose reacts to allegation that Ekiti is owing N117 billion

Fayose dismissed the report, describing the allegation as a lie from the pit of hell.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fayose needs to sit down, be humble play

Governor Ayo Fayose

(Punch)

Governor Ayo Fayose has reacted to allegations that Ekiti state is in debt.

According to Daily Post, the Governor said that he has not committed Ekiti state to any debt, describing the allegation as a lie from the pit of hell.

The Governor made this known in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday, September 16, 2018.

The Transition Committee set up by the Ekiti Governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi had earlier alleged that the state’s debt profile is N117 billion.

Fayose said “When Fayemi was leaving as governor in 2014, he left with a car and so did other governors before him. So, you can’t expect me also not to have a befitting car when I am leaving office.

” Fayemi himself ordered a Jeep of almost N7 million for me when l was still Governor-elect in 2014, but he didn’t pay for it. I had also bought a Jeep for former Governor, Niyi Adebayo to honour him. That is how it is done every four years.

"If Fayemi’s government wants to probe me, I will present myself and would not behave like a coward like he did. I have served Ekiti, l have given my best. Relevant documents will be handled over to the in-coming administration at the appropriate time.

" I have not committed Ekiti to one Naira since I assumed office as governor for the second term. I haven’t borrowed from any financial institutions. They should stop just saying it and publish any record of debt from any bank or the Debt Management Office (DMO) as evidence.I did not borrow, take any bond or borrow from any financial bank.

ALSO READ: I'll probe Fayose's administration, says Fayemi

” In my first tenure, I left N10.4 billion in the coffers of government but I started this administration on October 16, 2014 meeting huge debt incurred by my predecessor, John Kayode Fayemi.

“The last administration of Fayemi brought Ekiti to N25 billion million bond and N32 billion commercial loan and the state will pay the bond until year 2022. The commercial loan was restructured like it was done for other states.”

Why I could not pay salaries

According to Daily Post, Fayose blamed the Federal Government for his inability to pay the salaries of workers.

” If the Federal Government (FG) has paid all outstanding it is owing Ekiti, l would not be owing any salary now. The FG is owing Ekiti budget support of two months now and they have refused to also pay the refund of N11. Billion for the Federal Roads which the state did. If the FG had paid these two outstanding, I wouldn’t be owing Ekiti workers any salaries now.

”The FG recently paid Osun State over N16 billion but deliberately refused to pay Ekiti the budget support of two months and refund of road project. They are waiting for when Fayemi will be sworn in and pay him. That is okay with me as long as the ordinary Ekiti man benefits from it. Ekiti owns the money,” he added.

Customs places Fayose on travel watch-list

Also, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has placed Governor Ayo Fayose on its travel watch-list.

The agency gave the order following a request by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The anti-graft agency said that the Ekiti state Governor might want to abscond from the country through the borders.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

