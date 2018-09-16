Pulse.ng logo
Customs places Fayose on travel watch-list, alerts all its commands

According to reports, the order was contained in a memo dated Friday, September 14, 2018, which circulated to all its formations.

  • Published:
Customs places Gov Ayo Fayose on travel watchlist, alerts all its commands on EFCC’s request play

Governor Ayo Fayose

(The Nation)

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has placed Governor Ayo Fayose on its travel watch-list and also, notified all its commands to be at alert.

According to Premium Times, this was contained in a memo dated Friday, September 14, 2018, circulated by the agency to all its formations.

EFCC’s letter to Customs

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had earlier written a letter to the Customs authorities, asking them to place Fayose on its watch list, Premium Times reports.

The anti-graft agency said that the Ekiti state Governor might want to abscond from the country through the borders.

EFCC probing Fayose

The chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, in the latter, also said that Fayose is being probed conspiracy, abuse of office, official corruption, theft and money laundering.

Fayose had earlier written to the anti-graft agency that he'll turn himself in immediately his second term expires on October 16, 2018.

ALSO READ: Looks like EFCC has re-opened its case file on Ekiti govt

In its reaction, the All Progressives Congress (APC) raised an alarm saying that Fayose’s letter to the EFCC is a decoy.

According to the Ekiti state chapter of the party, the Governor’s letter is suspicious and diversionary.

Adeosun leaves Nigeria

Meanwhile, the former minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun has travelled out of Nigeria, following her resignation.

Adeosun was accused of forging her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate, a crime that attracts a jail term.

