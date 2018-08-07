Pulse.ng logo
Fayose condemns NASS invasion, calls for prayers

DSS Invasion Fayose condemns incident in NASS, calls for prayers

  • Published:
Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state has condemned the invasion of the National Assembly by the Department of State Services (DSS). play

Ekiti State's Governor Ayodele Fayose

(The Nation)

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state has condemned the invasion of the National Assembly by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The DSS on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, barricaded the entrance of the National Assembly and stopped people from entering.

According to Fayose Tuesday’s incident is an act of tyranny.

The Ekiti state Governor made this known in a statement which he posted on Twitter.

He said “Shameful display of tyranny at the NASS. At this point, we can only pray to God to save democracy in our country from the hands of these tyrants. But I warned! I warned those who brought Buhari in 2015 and I kept warning even after he was elected. #SaveOurDemocracy.”

ALSO READ: 6 things you should know about the new DSS boss, Seiyefa

 

Osinbajo talks tough

Following the invasion of the National Assembly, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo vowed to deal with everyone involved in the incident.

Osinbajo also sacked the DSS DG, Lawal Daura and asked him to hand over to the most senior officer in the DSS.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has also condemned the invasion of the National Assembly by operatives of the DSS.

According to a statement signed by its spokesman, Yekini Nabena, the party described the incident as an act of brigandage and affront on the sacred symbols of our budding democracy.

